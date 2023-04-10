CHARLOTTE — The Big South Conference has named Sherika A. Montgomery as its new Commissioner following a national search. Montgomery, a former women’s basketball student-athlete and Big South staff member from 2010-17, becomes just the fourth commissioner in the history of the Big South, and will officially begin her duties on May 15.
Montgomery comes to the Big South from the Missouri Valley Conference, where she was appointed deputy commissioner this past year. She serves as liaison to the conference’s CEOs and athletic directors, along with additional areas of leadership responsibilities.
