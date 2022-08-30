HIGH POINT — The complete schedules for the upcoming High Point University men’s and women’s basketball season were announced Monday in conjunction with the Big South announcing the conference slates for all schools.

The men open with an exhibition against Bridgewater at home on Nov. 5 and play their first three regular season games in the Qubein Center — Nov. 7 against Division II Pfeiffer, Nov. 12 against Wofford and Nov. 15 against Division II Lees-McRae. The Panthers then head west for a game Nov. 18 at UNLV and contests Nov. 21 and Nov. 23 in a multiteam event at Southern California.

Trending Videos