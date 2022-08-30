HIGH POINT — The complete schedules for the upcoming High Point University men’s and women’s basketball season were announced Monday in conjunction with the Big South announcing the conference slates for all schools.
The men open with an exhibition against Bridgewater at home on Nov. 5 and play their first three regular season games in the Qubein Center — Nov. 7 against Division II Pfeiffer, Nov. 12 against Wofford and Nov. 15 against Division II Lees-McRae. The Panthers then head west for a game Nov. 18 at UNLV and contests Nov. 21 and Nov. 23 in a multiteam event at Southern California.
HPU returns home to play Elon on Nov. 30 and North Florida on Dec. 3. The rest of the nonconference slate is at Furman on Dec. 6, home versus new Division I member Queens on Dec. 9 and road games at UNC Wilmington (Dec. 18) and ECU (Dec. 21).
An 18-game conference schedule begins with a trip to Longwood on Dec. 29. The first two league home games are Dec. 31 against Gardner-Webb and Jan. 4 UNC Asheville. Starting with the UNCA game conference contests will be on a Wednesday-Saturday schedule.
The rest of the conference games are at USC Upstate Jan. 7, at Charleston Southern on Jan. 11, home games against Presbyterian Jan. 14 and Winthrop Jan. 18, at Radford on Jan. 21, home against Campbell Jan. 25, at Gardner-Webb Jan. 28 and UNC Asheville Feb. 1, home against Charleston Southern on Feb. 4, at Campbell on Feb. 8, Longwood home on Feb. 11, at Presbyterian Feb. 15, USC Upstate Feb. 18 and Radford Feb.22 at home and at Winthrop Feb. 25.
A Dec. 21 home game against Virginia Tech, which features former Northwest Guilford standout Liz Kitley, and trip to Puerto Rico for games in the San Juan Shootout Nov. 23 and 26 highlight the women’s schedule.
The Panthers open the regular-season with a pair of games at home, Nov. 7 home against Davidson and Nov. 9 versus Concord, one of two non-Division I opponents. HPU goes to Elon on Nov. 13 and ECU on Nov. 16 before entertaining Wofford on Nov. 19.
After the Sun Juan trip, the Panthers travel to Wake Forest on Dec. 3, host non-Division I N.C. Wesleyan on Dec. 7 and finish the nonconference slate against the Hokies.
The women also play an 18-game conference schedule, which begins at home Dec. 29. HPU goes to Gardner-Webb on New Year’s Eve.
Women’s conference games are also Wednesday-Saturday, starting with a trip to UNCA on Jan. 4. The Panthers host USCS on Jan. 7 and Charleston Southern on Jan. 11, go to Presbyterian (Jan. 14) and Winthrop (Jan. 18), host Radford on Jan. 21, travel to Campbell on Jan. 25 and start the second run through the conference entertaining Gardner-Webb (Jan. 28).
The rest of the schedule is UNCA home Feb.1, Charleston Southern away Feb. 4, Campbell home Feb. 8, at Longwood Feb. 11, Presbyterian home feb. 15, USCU away Feb. 18,Radford away Feb. 22 and Winthrop home for the regular-season finale Feb. 25.
The Panthers also host UNC Pembroke for an exhibition game Nov. 1.
Conference tournaments for the men and women are slated March 1-5 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.
