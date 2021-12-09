HIGH POINT — Turning up its defensive intensity in the second half, the High Point University women’s basketball team handcuffed King College on Friday.
Up just one in the middle of the third quarter, the Panthers held the Division II Tornado to just three field goals the rest of the way and posted a 76-56 victory in the Qubein Center.
HPU held King to 25 (5 of 25)% field goal shooting in the second half and just 1 basket in 10 tries in the fourth quarter. The Tornado hit 14 of 26 shots in a first half in which they routinely beat the Panthers off the dribble and led for a good bit before trailing by one at the break.
The victory was the first for HPU (3-5) since Nov. 14 and broke a four-game losing streak.
“The second half was much better than the first,” HPU head coach Chelsea Banbury siad. “Our game wasn’t where it needed to be and we addressed that at halftime. We came out in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter, and tried to be more intense and take them out of what they wanted to do. Allowing six points in the fourth quarter, I guess it paid off. But it can’t take that long to get going in the future.
“I give King credit. Their bus was late. They were scrambling and they came out ready to go. They fought hard for 40 minutes. I’m happy our girls stayed with it and came out in the fourth quarter ready to play.”
Jenson Edwards led the Panthers with 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Jaden Wrightsell added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Cydney Johnson had 12 points and Nakayah Terrell had 12.
HPU hit 12 of its 20 field goals from the 2-point area in the second half as it relied less on 3-points shots and more on going to the basket.
“We were finally able to score in a variety of ways,” Banbury said. “We weren’t settling for outside shots. Jaden and Cyd were on the offense glass and getting us second-chance points, and the we were attacking people on catches and getting them on closeouts and attacking the rim.”
Up just 46-45, HPU outscored King 30-11 over the last 12:48.
“Like coach said, she threatened us and we were shook,” Wrightsell said.”We had to get it together. We overly communicated in the second half. That helped us as a team, getting overly excited and cheating on one another.”
The Panthers began the breakaway with a 10-0 run that featured seven points from Edwards, putting HPU up 56-45 and the Panthers led 59-50 after three periods. After the Tornado opened the period with two free throws, HPU put together another 10-0 run that included a bucket and a three-point play from Edwards, two buckets from Johnson and a free throw from Terrell.
That made it 69-52. King hit its last field goal with 4:43 left and didn’t score again until making two free throws with 1:05 remaining for the last two points of the game.
Brianna Dunbar led King with 17 points and Desiree Bates added 10.
“We were guarding the overloaded ball screens like we were supposed to and keeping them on the side,” Banbury said. “We were communicating better and our post players were in the right position. I do think the defense was better because the communication was better and we were in gaps and helping guard the ball.”
The Panthers are idle until playing at South Florida on Dec. 17.
