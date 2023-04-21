HPTSPTS-04-22-23 SOUTHWEST BASEBALL.jpg

Ragsdale’s Chase Miller, right, slides safely into second ahead of the throw to Southwest Guilford’s Tanner Royals for a stolen base during Friday’s game at Ragsdale.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

JAMESTOWN — Southwest Guilford worked itself into a couple tight spots. Ragsdale made it pay.

The Tigers scored five runs in consecutive innings to overcome an early deficit and rolled past the rival Cowboys 11-5 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Friday night at Ragsdale’s Ronnie Smith Stadium.

