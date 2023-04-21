JAMESTOWN — Southwest Guilford worked itself into a couple tight spots. Ragsdale made it pay.
The Tigers scored five runs in consecutive innings to overcome an early deficit and rolled past the rival Cowboys 11-5 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Friday night at Ragsdale’s Ronnie Smith Stadium.
Dillon Bullard went 2 for 3 with a home run and RBIs to lead Ragsdale (15-5 overall, 9-3 conference), which surged a game ahead of Southwest for second in the conference after sweeping their series this week.
Chase Miller added two hits and three RBIs while Rylan Souther chipped in a hit, a sacrifice fly and three RBIs as the Tigers tallied seven hits while also drawing seven walks — the bulk of which came in their two big innings.
Starting pitcher Owen Robinson got the win for Ragsdale, striking out five in 4 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs on five hits and three walks but limited the damage, which allowed Ragsdale’s offense a chance to answer.
Souther, who added five strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings, and Jaxson Davis, who ended the game on a diving catch in front of the mound, pitched well in relief.
Tyler Shafer took the loss for the Cowboys, striking out four in 3 1/3 innings. Southwest struggled to find relief pitching for a moment during the middle innings, but eventually Connor Hartigan found a groove over the final innings.
Wyatt Stanley went 3 for 3 with a double for Southwest (13-8, 8-4), which dipped into third place — just a half-game ahead of Southeast Guilford. Jack Bliven had a hit, a sacrifice fly and three RBIs, while Eric Lovett had two hits, including a double.
The Cowboys, who had 10 hits, scored twice in the top of the third to lead 2-0. But the Tigers put two runners on with one out in the bottom half. Miller had a two-run single to center and, two batters later, Bullard homered to left to key the five-run outburst.
Ragsdale again scored five runs in a 10-batter fourth inning — loading the bases on three straight one-out walks and capitalizing on a bases-loaded walk by Miller and consecutive two-run singles by Bullard and Souther to lead 10-2.
Southwest added single runs in the fifth and seventh innings while the Tigers tacked on one in the sixth.
Both teams continue conference play next week. Ragsdale will take on Western Guilford at home Tuesday, while the Cowboys will visit first-place Northwest Guilford on Tuesday.
