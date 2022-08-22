JAMESTOWN — A state grant is being sought to assist a High Point-based chain of medical practices with an expansion in Jamestown.
Guilford County has applied for a $592,858 state building reuse grant for Bethany Medical’s upcoming location in the Forestdale Plaza shopping center, which is anchored by a Food Lion grocery store, at 108 W. Main St.
The Bethany Medical office will take all of the vacant space in the adjacent building where a Subway restaurant is located, said Dan Hill, vice president and director of real estate for Peters Development, which owns the shopping center.
Part of the area it will occupy previously housed long-time tenant Sophisticuts, which moved into an expanded and relocated space near Food Lion.
According to the grant application, the project will create a minimum of 30 new jobs, including medical providers, medical assistants and office staff.
The average annual wage for the new positions will be $54,453, compared to the county average of $53,994.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners last week adopted a resolution in support of the grant application.
The Jamestown location will be Bethany Medical’s 15th in North Carolina.
Peters Development bought Forestdale Plaza, which spans 53,239 square feet of building space on 6.3 acres, last year for $6.95 million.
Also based in High Point, it’s a sister company of Bethany Medical.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.