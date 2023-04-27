HIGH POINT — T.J. Bennett was the home run leader in three of the five winters that he played in the Australian major leagues.
Bennett, who gives High Point a left handed hitter in the lineup, hit 17 in 40 games this past season, 13 in 40 games in 2018 and 16 in 37 games in 2017. Adding his production from 2015 and 2016, he’s smacked 55 Down Under.
He hopes to duplicate that this season with the High Point Rockers
“The plan is to hit a lot of homers and help the team win, that’s the goal,” Bennett said during the Rockers media day last week.
A native of Canada who grew up in Arizona and played college ball at Oral Roberts and Utah, Bennett started his pro career in independent ball in 2015 and did so well there and in Australia that he got a contract with the Giants organization. He stayed in the San Francisco farm system for all of 2016 and 2017, reaching Triple-A both seasons. Since then, he’s played for teams in the independent American Association and also played in Australia in 2018 and this past winter.
He hit over .300 in four of his five Australian seasons while his American Association stats include hitting .271 for Lincoln in 2019, .357 with 40 RBIs for the Chicago Dogs in 2021 and batting .275 with 56 RBIs for the Lack County Dockhounds in 2022.
The 30-year-old Bennett said he chose not to return to the American Association and join the Rockers for 2023, in part, because of manager Jamie Keefe.
“Jamie has a great reputation among the players,” Bennett said. “Talking to players who have been in this league when I was making my decision, I wanted to know I was playing for a guy who I could trust, who was for the players, who had our back so we can go out there and win here for him. Also, It’s a great group of guys and the Rockers have a good reputation at that.
He also wanted to expand his visibility outside of the midwest while playing in the U.S.
“For me and my family, it was an opportunity to move to the East Coast and increase the exposure for me,” Bennett said. “I’d played a few years in the American Association and at this point in my career, the more exposure the better. I’ve played international and still have dreams to get back in affiliated ball, play some more in international ball. The more eyes that get to see me play the better. After being in the American Association a few years, it was a good opportunity to move over to the Atlantic League. I’ve heard good things about this league, this team and this city.”
Projected as the Rockers’ starting third baseman, Bennett says he can play every position except catcher and pitcher.
“I like to bounce around and see baseball from different angles,” Bennett said. “I bring a mature presence in the locker room and the lineup. I think I can be an anchor in the lineup and have quality at-bats and understand the game.
“On top of that, I could play every position. It gives Jamie freedom with the lineup and the roster, whatever we look like at that time because things change during the season. It’s nice to have that freedom whatever he needs to do. I’m willing to do what the team needs. If that’s third base every night, that’s great. If it’s anywhere else in the infield and outfield, I’m happy to do it and I’ve done it in the past. None of that bothers me. I love to be a help to the team.”
On first view, Bennett has been impressed with High Point and Truist Point stadium.
“It’s a beautiful stadium, a beautiful view being downtown,” Bennett said. “It’s a great park with great facilities, locker rooms and everything. For the players, it’s first class.”
