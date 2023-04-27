HPTSPTS-04-27-23 BENNETT.jpg

T.J. Bennett, who led the Australian Major Leagues in home runs three times, hopes to bring the same punch to the Rockers lineup this season.

HIGH POINT — T.J. Bennett was the home run leader in three of the five winters that he played in the Australian major leagues.

Bennett, who gives High Point a left handed hitter in the lineup, hit 17 in 40 games this past season, 13 in 40 games in 2018 and 16 in 37 games in 2017. Adding his production from 2015 and 2016, he’s smacked 55 Down Under.

