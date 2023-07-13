HPTSPTS-07-13-23 JUNIOR GOLF.jpg

Ethan Wooten of High Point tees off during the first round of the Tarheel Youth Golf Association tourney at Blair Park Golf Course on Wednesday.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Samanyu Bedi, a resident of the Moore County town of West End, shot 3-under-par 69 at Blair Park and took the first round lead in the 36-hole TYGA High Point Junior Open on Wednesday.

Bedi, who is No.187 in the latest Carolina Golf Association’s North Carolina junior boy rankings, started hot with birdies on 2 and 3, offset those with bogeys on 6 and 8 then bounced back with birdies on 9, 12 and 13.