HIGH POINT — Samanyu Bedi, a resident of the Moore County town of West End, shot 3-under-par 69 at Blair Park and took the first round lead in the 36-hole TYGA High Point Junior Open on Wednesday.
Bedi, who is No.187 in the latest Carolina Golf Association’s North Carolina junior boy rankings, started hot with birdies on 2 and 3, offset those with bogeys on 6 and 8 then bounced back with birdies on 9, 12 and 13.
Cooper Mizelle of Huntersville and Stokes Greene of Charlotte enter today’s final round at Oak Hollow a stroke back. Mizelle had four birdies and two bogeys while Greene made five birdies and three bogeys.
Christos Katsoudas of Whitsett, Steele Fischer of Clemmons and Sebastain Balbin of Pinehurst shot 1-under and tied for fourth. Balbin is the leader in boys 13-15.
Lincoln Newton of Wallburg, who plays for Oak Grove, and Cameron Harvey of Kernersville shot 1-over 73 for the best scores among area golfers. Oak Grove golfer Aidan WIlson posted a 5-over 77 while Ethan Wooten of High Point shot 6-over 78. Cooper Cavanaugh and Colton Slack of High Point posted 10-over 82.
