HIGH POINT — Squandering good starts in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, the Rockers dropped a 4-1 decision against Lancaster on Thursday at Truist Point.
High Point cracked the scoreboard in the fourth.
D.J. Burt smashed a ground-rule double, went to third on a double-play ball and scored when Dai-Kang Yang legged out an infield hit, cutting Lancaster’s lead to 3-1.
Burt, who went 2 for 3, also doubled with one out in the sixth but he failed to advance as the next two batters grounded out. A one-out double by Brian Parreria and a two-out walk by Emmanuel Tapia was followed by an inning-ending strikeout in the seventh.
After the Barnstormers scored in the top of the eighth, the Rockers began the bottom half of that inning with walks by pinch-hitter Ben Aklinski and Burt. Relief pitcher Mike Adams buckled down after a mound visit and struck out the next three batters — Ryan Grotjohn swinging and Shed Long and Yang looking.
Neil Ramerz, who was an emergency starter after Ryan Weiss had his contract purchased by a team in Taiwan, went two innings, and Chad Sedio hit a solo homer that put the Barnstormers on the board in the second.
Rockers manager Jamie Keefe went with five relievers the rest of the way by design. Jeremy Rhoades gave up two runs in a sloppy third inning. Rhoades hit leadoff batter Trace Loehr with a pitch. Melvin Mercedes followed with a one-out single to right. After Loehr rounded third, third baseman Michael Martinez failed in his effort to scoop up the throw into the infield with designs of tossing Loehr out at the plate and the ball scooted all the way to the visitor’s dugout. Mercedes wound up at third.
The Rockers mustered just four hits, three of them doubles, as they dropped to 51-29 overall and 10-7 in the second half.
High Point has a day off tomorrow then opens a three-game set at Spire City on Saturday.
