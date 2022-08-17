CHARLESTON. W.Va. — Roldani Baldwin hit his second home run in two games as a member of the Rockers and High Point defeated Charleston 4-1 on Wednesday at Appalachian Power Park.
Baldwin smacked a two-run shot with Quincy Latimore aboard in the ninth, providing insurance as the Rockers (55-49) posted a fourth straight win that was their fifth in six games.
Giovanny Alfonzo lifted a sacrifice fly in the fifth that put High Point on the board first, and Zander Wiel drove in what proved to be the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Charleston pushed across its run in the seventh.
Ivan Pineyro (5-3) started on the mound for the Rockers and tossed five shutout innings while allowing three hits, striking out three and walking two. Tyler Higgins, who pitched a scoreless ninth, picked up his first save.
The Rockers will try to complete the sweep of the three-game series today.
TUESDAY’S GAME
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ronaldi Baldwin made a good first impression in his first game with the Rockers on Tuesday.
Baldwin belted a three-run homer that capped a seven-run third inning and High Point defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds at Appalachian Power Park. The Rockers, who posted a third straight victory, improved to 15-22 in the second half and 54-49 on the season.
All the runs in the rally were scored with two outs as the Rockers wiped out a 3-0 deficit. Zander Wiel drew a bases-loaded walk and Quincy Latimore ripped a three-run double before Baldwin homered in his second High Point at-bat.
The Rockers added a run in the seventh when Latimore singled and scored Wiel, who had reached on a ground-rule double.
High point starter Liam O’Sullivan (W, 2-4) went five innings for the Rockers and allowed eight hits and four runs while walking two and striking out six. Junior Rincon held the Dirty Birds scoreless in the sixth and seventh inning, allowing one hit and striking out two. Gabriel Castellanos pitched the eighth and ninth, striking out two and allowing a single hit.
