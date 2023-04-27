HIGH POINT — With a victory in the 47th edition of the Bud Kivettt city golf championship this weekend, Anthony Baker can do something that hasn’t been done since the first eight years of the tournament.

Baker was last year’s winner and if he successfully defends his title, he would match Jay Hoover’s record of four Kivett championships (1979-1981 and 1984) and would be the first repeat winner not to be a co-champion for one of his titles since Hoover’s three in a row (Tanner Gross and Justin Clement shared the crown in 2012, which was sandwiched by Clement winning in 2011 and Gross prevailing in 2013).

