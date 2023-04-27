HIGH POINT — With a victory in the 47th edition of the Bud Kivettt city golf championship this weekend, Anthony Baker can do something that hasn’t been done since the first eight years of the tournament.
Baker was last year’s winner and if he successfully defends his title, he would match Jay Hoover’s record of four Kivett championships (1979-1981 and 1984) and would be the first repeat winner not to be a co-champion for one of his titles since Hoover’s three in a row (Tanner Gross and Justin Clement shared the crown in 2012, which was sandwiched by Clement winning in 2011 and Gross prevailing in 2013).
The 36-hole tournament begins Saturday at 8 a.m. at Blair Park and continues Sunday at Oak Hollow, with the field flighted for the final round and a sandbag rule in place.
Baker’s competition includes at least one other recent winner — Jeremy Ray of Pfafftown, who came out the pack on the second day to win in 2021 plus Gross and Bryan Colquitt, who won in 2010, is also among the 108 entries.
For the sixth straight year, the tournament, open to amateurs 16-and-over, will have a regular division and a senior division that will play shorter hole lengths. Marc Cox, who was the overall winner in 2001, is seeking his third senior title in four years. Garland Yates, who won in 2000 and 2002, is also among the senior entries.
