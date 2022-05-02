HIGH POINT — Anthony Baker made enough pars to get the job done.
Baker steadied himself with six straight pars on the back nine — including an outstanding save from the trees on No. 12 — and closed with a birdie to post a two-shot victory Sunday at Oak Hollow Golf Course in the final round of the 46th annual Bud Kivett Memorial City Golf Championship.
The title was the third for Baker, who also won in 2006 and 2018.
“You always want to have your name on your city championship,” said Baker, a former Andrews High School standout. “Especially if you go back and look — every name on there at some point was a very good player.
“It’s not like they played well just one weekend. They were all very good players. So, having my name on there with them is awesome.”
After shooting a 5-under 67 and building a one-shot lead Saturday at Blair Park, Baker was solid through nine holes with birdies on the two short par 5s and a bogey on the par-3 seventh for a 1-under 35. Wayward approaches on the par-5 10th and par-4 11th led to bogeys.
And he was in danger for another on the uphill par-4 12th after hitting his tee shot right and clipping a tree, leaving him a difficult pitch through the branches from near the 15th fairway. But a near-perfect shot — landing just short of the cart path and narrowly clearing the bordering railroad tie — left him a short putt for par.
“My goal was to hit it up there, two-putt and make bogey,” Baker said. “I figured that wasn’t going to kill me. And then when I got up there, I was like, ‘Oh, wow.’ I was the only one playing a yellow ball, so I was like, ‘That’s me there.’
“I said, ‘If I can get it past the railroad tie and get on the green, two-putt and make bogey, then I’m fine. But if it hits the railroad tie and goes down, then I could be looking at a double-bogey or a triple bogey.’ That was very lucky.”
He remained on track the rest of the way, even as downpours drenched the incoming groups over the final three holes. He finished his round with a birdie on the 18th after landing his approach just beyond the final green — totaling an even-par 72 for the day and a 139 for the two-day tournament.
That was enough to hold off hard-charging Josh Nichols (71-70-141), who had four birdies on the front nine to pull within reach, and Dane Robertson (72-70-142), who got to 3-under on the back nine to make a run at winning the overall championship from out of the first flight.
Robertson, Stephen Mabry, Mark Riley, Nick Johnson and Monty Hendrix won flight titles. Past champion Marc Cox won the Senior Division championship with a 69-67-136, while Adam Fischer, Bill Brady and Danny Jones took flight titles as well.
