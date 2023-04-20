HPU logo2

HIGH POINT — Taking an early look at her roster for next season, High Point University women’s basketball coach Chelsea Banbury says she has plenty of frontcourt players. The backcourt is another matter.

With the graduation loss of three-time All-Big South selection Skyler Curran and Courtney Meadows, the Panthers return just two players who are classic guards — Nakyah Terrell and Callie Scheier, who underwent surgery for a knee injury in late February and is projected to return in November or December.

Trending Videos