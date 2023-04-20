HIGH POINT — Taking an early look at her roster for next season, High Point University women’s basketball coach Chelsea Banbury says she has plenty of frontcourt players. The backcourt is another matter.
With the graduation loss of three-time All-Big South selection Skyler Curran and Courtney Meadows, the Panthers return just two players who are classic guards — Nakyah Terrell and Callie Scheier, who underwent surgery for a knee injury in late February and is projected to return in November or December.
In the frontcourt, the returning group includes starter Claire Wyatt, Shakira Baskerville, Amaria McNear, Anna Hager, Neveah Zavala and Teegan Pifher. Banbury has signed two freshmen, one guard and one wing.
“We have enough players in the 4 and 5 positions,” Banbury said. “We need two or three more guards. But, we’ll be recruiting the same types of players. It works for the type of game we play … I’m excited about who is coming back, so if we can fill a couple of these holes, I think we will be in good shape.”
The biggest hole for Banbury to fill is the loss of Curran, who averaged 14 points per game for her career and a high of 17.7 when she won the conference’s Player of the Year award for the 2020-21 season.
Her departure leaves Terrell, at 10.6 points per game, as the top returning scorer from a team that went 17-15, finished second in the conference regular season, lost to Gardner-Webb in the league tournament championship game and to Clemson in the first round of the WNIT.
Also having exhausted their eligibility were Jenson Edwards, who averaged 10.6 points per game and was known for her all-around play, and Jordan Edwards, who tallied 7.2 points per game and was noted for her defense.
Wyatt, who missed the conference tournament because of injury and often played the most, averaged 8.6, and Scheier was next at 7.2. Baskerville, who averaged just 5.1 points, became more of a scoring threat later in the season, and McNear, who didn’t play for most of the last two seasons because of injuries, gave the Panthers meaningful minutes in the conference tournament, especially in a semi-final rout of Campbell.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Banbury said. “People step up given the opportunity. You don’t know who is going to. When I came in they had lost five of their six leading scorers.”
One type of player that Banbury is unlikely to recruit is a big post player.
“They get in the way,” Banbury said. “The ones that are big and can play on the perimeter are going to big schools. The style we play, we want to spread out and I don’t want people under the basket plugging things up.”
As for last season, Banbury said she was pleased the Panthers reached the championship game and had a chance to achieve the goal of going to the NCAA Tournament. HPU led by one going into the fourth quarter of the title game, but Gardner-Webb turned turnovers into baskets during a crucial stretch and pulled away for a 74-61 victory. In the WNIT, HPU fell at Clemson 66-46.
“Overall, we did fairly well,” Banbury said. “We wanted to win a championship and everything like that. We put ourselves in position to do that. We were there, and unfortunately we did have some injuries. I’m not saying that for sure changed the outcome of the game but that did affect how we play.”
Banbury believes the Panthers can make another run next season.
“I think we have enough pieces coming back,” Banbury said. “I told the returners that I still expect to win. I told them I was excited about what we have coming back.
“This is still going to be our goals and standards. They are on board with that. They are in the weight room and are competitors and want to win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.