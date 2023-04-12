HIGH POINT – High Point University forward Zack Austin intends to continue his basketball career in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Austin, a 6-7 redshirt sophomore. announced on social media Tuesday evening that he has chosen to transfer to Pittsburgh, which contended for first place in the ACC this past season.
The Winston-Salem native made his decision after taking an official visit to Pitt late last week..
Austin was an all-Big South honorable mention selection last season after averaging 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots per game. He drew interest from at least three other ACC schools and six other schools in Power 5 conferences.
The loss of Austin leaves new HPU coach Alan Huss without the club’s top two scorers from last season in trying to establish his first roster. Jaden House, who led the Panthers by averaging 17.3 points per game, previously announced that he is transferring to Rhode Island.
Three other players – Bryant Randleman, Ahmil Flowers and Jake Koverman – are also in the transfer portal.
Randleman, who averaged 8.7 points per game, was the Panthers starting point guard. Flowers, who suffered a knee injury in 2021, missed all of the 2021-22 season and finally returned to action late season, playing a total of 35 minutes in seven games. Koverman, a reserve forward, saw just 66 minutes of action over 10 games last season.
The Panthers currently return only one of their main scoring threats from last season – shooting guard Abdoulaye Thiam, who averaged 13.6 points per game. HPU’s current roster also includes just four others who played significant minutes – reserve guards Bryson Childress and Brock WIlliams plus forwards Ahmard Harvey and Alex Holt.
