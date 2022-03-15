Major League Baseball on Tuesday announced two experimental playing rules for use during the 2022 Atlantic League Championship Season.
The experimental rules were previously tested in the Atlantic League on a limited basis.
One is an adjustment in the double-hook rule in which teams lost their designated hitter when the starting pitcher was replaced. This season, the designated hitter will remain for the entire game if the starting pitcher goes at least five innings.
The other is the retention of the dropped pitch rule, which gave a batter the option to run to first on any pitch not caught in the air by the catcher, even if first base is occupied.
The rule is designed to put more emphasis on taking care of the baseball and is intended to reward players who are able to capitalize on wild pitches and passed balls.
“Given the positive results of recent years, we are continuing to prioritize the kinds of experimental rules that many baseball fans routinely discuss and want to learn more about. Testing in the Atlantic League and throughout the Minors will provide us with more valuable feedback and data that can be taken into consideration,” said Michael Hill, MLB’s Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations.
Other rules first tested in the Atlantic League, such as automated balls and strikes, have been expanded to affiliated play in the minor leagues, while the ALPB continues to pioneer rules and equipment tests.
