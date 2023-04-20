NEW YORK – The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball has announced a partnership with FloSports to livestream all league games.
Under the banner of FloBaseball, the subscription service will livestream every ALPB regular season and playoff game worldwide in 2023. This is the first league-wide broadcast agreement in the 25-year history of the ALPB.
“This is a landmark opportunity for the Atlantic League to continue to grow our brand,” said ALPB President Rick White. “Our FloBaseball partnership will expand the reach of each club, serve existing and new markets, plus grow viewership and fan engagement. For the first time ever, fans can watch their favorite club’s home and road games, plus any other ALPB games they want to see.”
The exclusive arrangement replaces past streaming efforts on a club-by-club basis.
FloSports also streams other MLB partner leagues, as well as the Big East Conference, Colonial Athletic Association, Southern Athletic Conference and NASCAR regional series and weekly tracks, including Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, among others.
For a limited time, all Atlantic League teams will offer season ticket holders a 25% discount on monthly or annual FloSports subscriptions. Each club will contact their season ticket holders with details.
