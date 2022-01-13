NEW YORK — The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball announced Thursday it will return the distance of the pitching rubber to its conventional 60 feet, 6 inches from home plate and will resume having home plate umpires call balls and strikes for the 2022 season.
The Atlantic League has used the Automated Ball-Strike system since the second half of its 2019 season and throughout the 2021 campaign as part of its Test Rules and Equipment Partnership with Major League Baseball. Following the experiment and assessment, ABS is moving to an MLB-affiliated league.
ABS creates a computer-generated strike zone and indicates to the home-plate umpire whether to call a ball or strike.
Atlantic League pitching rubber distances were moved back one foot to 61 feet, 6 inches for the second half of the 2021 season as part of the MLB test rules partnership. The test proved inconclusive, so both parties agreed to restore the pitching rubber distance to its traditional length.
“As we enter 2022, we reaffirm to players and fans that ball-strike calls, and the distance of the pitching rubber, will return to accepted norms,” Atlantic League president Rick White said. “We retain several past MLB test features, such as (17-inch) bases, extra innings tiebreaker and anti-shift rules, among others. The test rules and equipment are transitional by definition: Some elements remain, others are tweaked, and still others are abandoned. That’s why MLB and the ALPB conduct the tests.”
The Atlantic League and MLB will announce 2022 test rules later this spring.
