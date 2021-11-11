NEW YORK -- The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball is adding a second team in Lexington, Kentucky that will begin play in the 2022 season, the league announced Thursday.
The new team is owned by Stands LLC, the owners of the 2021 league champs, the Lexington Legends, and will play in the Legends stadium.The team will be included in the league’s schedule that is to be announced this week. A name is to be announced soon.
“The addition of the Kentucky club will provide travel advantages in our league schedule,” Atlantic League President Rick White said in a release. “The league is grateful to Stands LLC CEO Andy Shea and the entire Legends organization for their generous offer to host a second team in their ballpark.”
The second Lexington team joins Staten Island as additions for 2022 and increases the league’s membership from 8 to 10. A team in Hagerstown, Maryland, is to join in 2023.
