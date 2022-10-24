GREENSBORO — All three area qualifiers concluded their season with one last solid round — all finishing inside the top 25 of their divisions.

Westchester Country Day’s Madi Dial led the way with an 80 and tied for 14th in Division II while High Point Christian’s Ashley Limbacher shot an 85 and tied for 21st. Wesleyan Christian’s Molly Jardina posted an 89 and tied for 23rd in Division I during Monday’s NCISAA girls golf championship at Bryan Park.

