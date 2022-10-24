GREENSBORO — All three area qualifiers concluded their season with one last solid round — all finishing inside the top 25 of their divisions.
Westchester Country Day’s Madi Dial led the way with an 80 and tied for 14th in Division II while High Point Christian’s Ashley Limbacher shot an 85 and tied for 21st. Wesleyan Christian’s Molly Jardina posted an 89 and tied for 23rd in Division I during Monday’s NCISAA girls golf championship at Bryan Park.
Dial, this year’s PTAC player of the year, shot 40 on both sides as the smaller Division II schools teed off on the back side and the larger Division I schools started on the front side.
Although she didn’t have any birdies, she remained steady with only a handful of bogeys. And really her only blip was on the par-3 fifth hole after missing the green and struggling with her short game.
“I played OK,” said Dial, a sophomore who shot 81 and tied for 11th last year. “Getting on the green wasn’t the problem — it was putting. But overall I thought I played pretty well.”
Dial, playing in her fourth state tournament, noted that her approach shots were pretty dialed in — particularly her wedges. And she made good shots on the handful of water holes on the Players Course, including the tricky seventh.
It was a solid finish to a strong year for her as she looks to use it as a springboard for even more over the next couple seasons.
“I could’ve had more rounds in the 30s,” she said of her season overall. “But that’s something to work on for the future.”
Limbacher, a senior in her final event, had a couple tough holes as she shot 43 on her first nine (the course’s back nine) and 42 on her second nine. But she did well to not let it spiral out of control and still managed to post a fine score.
“I didn’t play the best I’ve ever played,” she said. “I struggled a little bit, but I just kept going. I never fell off really bad. I know I’m a good golfer and I came out here last year and did really well. Just every hole’s a new hole and every shot’s a new opportunity. I just tried to keep thinking positive like that.”
Limbacher, who was all-state and PTAC player of the year last year, was among the top players in conference again this year and made another appearance in the state tournament after shooting 75 and tying for sixth last year.
“I played in some tournaments here over the summer and played terrible,” she said with a laugh. “So coming back here and finishing pretty decent, playing pretty strong, it just feels good.”
Jardina had a hot-and-cold round as well — birdieing the second hole but also fighting through a handful of big-number holes. She shot 43 on the front and 46 on the more difficult back for another reasonable finish in the state tournament.
“On some holes I did good, and on some other holes not so good,” she said. “Overall not too bad, but overall I wish I could’ve done a little better. My drives didn’t help me out today, but my irons were pretty good. That’s what saved me.”
