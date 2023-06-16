By ENTERPRISE STAFF
ARCHDALE — Archdale will receive a state grant to help its downtown revitalization efforts, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Thursday.
The $180,000 grant is among 29 going to local governments in rural areas across the state from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, which supports rural economic development projects. A total of $8 million will be issued in this third round of grantmaking to help local governments overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. The North Carolina Department of Commerce and its Rural Economic Development Division administers the fund.
“These transformative grants can make a real difference in rural communities by reviving downtowns and strengthening neighborhoods,” Cooper said. “These funds, with the support of our rural development team at the Department of Commerce, will bring more economic opportunity to people across the state.”
The Rural Transformation Grant Fund, established in March of last year, has now awarded its total available funds of $48 million. In that time, even greater community needs were identified, as local jurisdictions submitted for consideration projects totaling $165 million. In this third round of grantmaking, Commerce received project applications totaling $44 million, and therefore could not meet the entire demand, given the available funding.
