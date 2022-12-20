HIGH POINT — Andrews went on a big run in the fourth quarter and defeated crosstown rival Southwest Guilford 61-58 in a physical nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday in George Foree Gymnasium.
Down 48-42, the Red Raiders regained the lead with a 15-3 burst which put them ahead 57-51 with a little over three minutes to go. Southwest got within one at 59-59 with 1:10 to go. Andrews ran down the clock until calling time out with 27.1 seconds to go and kept playing keep-away until Southwest fouled with 23.8 seconds. Keshawn Gunthrop, who made key buckets in the big run and led Andrews with 20 points, hit one of two free throws for a 60-58 margin and an opportunity for the Cowboys to win or tie.
Southwest chose to go inside for a shot near the bucket, but Corey Pate blocked it. The Cowboys were called for a foul in the scrum for the rebound and Gunthrop hit one of two free throws for the final margin.
“I kept telling my guys to keep up the intensity, don’t quit, don’t quit,” Andrews coach Corey Dumas said. “If they didn’t go our way, we had to stay positive and don’t quit. If we made a mistake, erase it and keep going.”
D.J. Jackson contributed 13 for the Red Raiders before fouling out late. Tyriq Little and Pate had seven each.
Corbin Wilson scored 16 in leading Southwest, which went from trailing 32-24 at halftime to leading 48-44 at the end of the third quarter. Martin Giant had 12 and Troy Scarborough had 10.
In the girls game, Andrews overwhelmed Southwest with its trapping defense and rolled to a 64-31 victory.
Heaven Briggs led Andrews with 15 points. Nijayah Townes added 10, and Jurnee Flowers and Janiya Milligan had eight each.
Leading 26-13 after a first half in which it missed several outside shots, Andrews concentrated on driving into the lane and scoring from in close with success as its lead ballooned to 49-23 going into the fourth quarter.
Laila Bush led the Cowgirls with eight points and Alessia Everette had seven while Ally Guglielmo was held scoreless.
