HIGH POINT — Andrews went on a big run in the fourth quarter and defeated crosstown rival Southwest Guilford 61-58 in a physical nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday in George Foree Gymnasium.

Down 48-42, the Red Raiders regained the lead with a 15-3 burst which put them ahead 57-51 with a little over three minutes to go. Southwest got within one at 59-59 with 1:10 to go. Andrews ran down the clock until calling time out with 27.1 seconds to go and kept playing keep-away until Southwest fouled with 23.8 seconds. Keshawn Gunthrop, who made key buckets in the big run and led Andrews with 20 points, hit one of two free throws for a 60-58 margin and an opportunity for the Cowboys to win or tie.

