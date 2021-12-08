GREENSBORO — T. Wingate Andrews boys coach Cory Dumas was extremely pleased with how his team responded to its toughest test of the season.
Down five at the half, the Red Raiders turned up the defensive pressure, got baskets in transition, scored 51 points in the second half and defeated Western Guilford 79-63 in Bill Hollifield Gym to remain undefeated.
“At halftime I asked the guys what were we,” Dumas said as the Red Raiders improved to 4-0. “We hadn’t had adversity all season, so this was their chance to show me who they were and they did it.”
In the girls game, Andrews weathered a Western rally in the second half and prevailed 40-29.
“What I loved about my team was the collective effort,” Red Raiders girls coach John Shearin said. “Everybody who got into the game played their role and played it well and played for each other. It was just the overall teamwork. Win, lose or draw, when a team is playing for each other, you can leave happy.”
BOYS GAME
D. J. Jackson led Andrews with 25 points. Corey Pate Jr. had 18 and Keyshaw Gunthrop added 17, 15 in the second half. Tyriq Little chipped in 10.
Down five after Western opened the third with a bucket, Andrews went on a 15-2 to lead 43-35 with just over three minutes left in the period. Western ran off six straight to get within two but got no closer.
The Red Raiders were up 54-47 entering the fourth period. Western sayed close, getting within 60-54 before Andrews delivered the deciding blow, an 11-0 run that pushed the lead to 71-54 with just over three minutes left.
“At the half, I felt we were hurting ourselves,” Dumas said. “They were outrebounding us. We got more aggressive on the boards and definitely sped the defense up. I changed it a few times to keep them guessing and it worked out for us.”
GIRLS GAME
Western whittled a 13-point deficit down to two at 31-29 with the first bucket of the fourth quarter.
Andrews held the Hornets scoreless the rest of the way, finishing out the game on a 9-0 run.
Jurnee Flowers scored the first four points, two on a bucket after an Anaya Cureton steal, and the last two of the run as part of her team-high 13 points.
“The difference was we settled down,” Shearin said. “Western made some shots and made a run at us, turned up their defensive pressure and we got loose with the ball. Our ability to respond and settle down at the end was part of the difference.”
Andrews led just 15-13 after the first quarter but stretched the cushion to 25-16 at the half and led by as much as 29-16.
Andrews goes to Thomasville on Tuesday.
