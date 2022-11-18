HIGH POINT — Andrews rolled to a pair of lopsided victories over rival High Point Central as they opened the basketball season in the Andrews gym.
In both cases, the Red Raiders used their defense in opening big first-quarter leads as the boys prevailed 76-46 and the girls cruised 56-10.
BOYS GAME
Andrews led by just two before it closed the first quarter on a 14-1 run to lead 22-7 and then put together a 10-3 spurt in the second quarter in going up 34-15. The Red Raiders pushed the margin into the 25-30 points range and led by as many as 34 on two occasions late in the fourth.
Tyria Little led Andrews with 16 points. D.J. Jackson had 12, Keshawn Gunthrop 11 and Jayden Davis 10. Zac Price led Central with 14.
GIRLS GAME
Andrews forced the inexperienced Bison into numerous turnovers but had trouble converting on offense.
The Red Raiders held Central to just one field goal in the first half (that in the middle of the first quarter) and led 13-2 after one period and 38-2 at halftime.
Janiya Milligan led Andrews with 16 points. Haven Briggs had 13 and Jahniya Butler 10. Eleanor Ilderton paced Central with 5.
