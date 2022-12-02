HIGH POINT — Andrews pulled away in the first half to lead by double digits, then held on to beat rival High Point Central 63-51 in nonconference boys basketball Friday at Central’s Coach Carter Court.
In the girls game, the Lady Raiders rolled to a 55-10 victory.
Corey Pate Jr. scored 17 points to lead Andrews (2-1), which led 15-8 after one quarter. Keshawn Gunthrop added eight points, while DJ Jackson and Jayshawn Butler each followed with seven points.
The Red Raiders, forcing turnovers on defense and pushing the tempo on offense, outscored the Bison 22-6 over the final 11 minutes of the first half to turn a three-point game into a 31-12 advantage into halftime.
Andrews extended its lead to 22 midway through the third.
Jabriel Sellars scored 18 hard-earned points under the basket for Central (0-5), which caught a spark in the third when Zak Price hit three straight 3-pointers. Price finished with 12 points while Kamari Westray had eight.
The Bison closed the gap to 10 with a minute left in the third and had two shots to pull even closer at the third-quarter buzzer but missed. Andrews pushed its lead back out to 17 in the fourth and kept Central at arm’s length from there.
GIRLS GAME
In the girls game, which started late following a lengthy JV boys game, Jayda Butler scored 11 points to lead Andrews (2-1). Janiya Milligan and Sanai Johnson each had 10 points.
The Lady Raiders — whom coach John Shearin was pleased with his young players’ contributions while looking for more from his veterans — forced strings of turnovers that helped build a 14-0 lead through the first 5 1/2 minutes of the game.
Amaya Hilton and Gabby Soto-Vasquez each hit a 3-pointer for Central (0-5), as coach Shay Hays was at odds with the officials much of the game and voiced her displeasure.
Both teams play again Tuesday on the road. Andrews travels to Piedmont Classical, while Central visits Southeast Guilford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.