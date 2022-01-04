HIGH POINT — TW Andrews took a solid step forward in its return to conference play.
The Red Raiders built a double-digit lead early, held firm against North Forsyth’s late rally and defeated the Vikings 75-59 in Mid-State 2A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Andrews’ Foree Gymnasium.
In the girls game, Andrews cruised to a 57-13 victory.
“I think that’s really the first time we’ve had a lead like that all season,” Red Raiders coach Corey Dumas said. “And I think you need to get used to that, still playing aggressive even when you have a lead.
“Unfortunately we’ve been coming from behind here lately,” he said with a laugh. “So, we still have to learn how to play in both facets. But overall that was a good team win.”
DJ Jackson and Corey Pate Jr. each scored 14 points to lead Andrews (8-2 overall, 2-0 conference), coming off a solid showing in the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic in which it won two of its three games.
Keshawn Gunthrop followed with 13 points while Tyriq Little added 12 points as the Red Raiders used a 20-7 run in the second quarter to turn a five-point lead into an 18-point cushion with a minute left before halftime.
“Putting pressure on them,” Jackson said, describing what keyed the run. “We came into the game knowing that pressure’s going to make them turn the ball over. We did that and got a lead.
“It was really good. Corey (Pate) put great pressure on the point guard — got us some steals and got us some buckets. It gave us a good lead and it was a good feeling.”
Andrews extended its 38-22 lead at halftime to 21 midway through the third. But it had to hang on down the stretch as North (5-8, 2-1), which was led by Justin Covington with 20 points, tried to claw back late.
The Vikings’ deficit hovered in the low teams before getting within nine with 3:36 left in the game. But the Red Raiders rebuilt their double-digit lead and held on the rest of the game.
“That’s huge,” Dumas said. “It’s one of those things I don’t think we think about much. It’s like you’re winning, so you should win anyway. But it’s amazing how many times I’ve seen big leads shrink down and next thing you know, you’re getting beat by a buzzer-beater or going to overtime.
“Being able to do this and come out on top and still keep it stretched out the way we did, I’m very proud of them because it takes maturity. With us not having any seniors, any lesson we can learn right now and maturing that’s what we’re looking for.”
GIRLS GAME
Anaya Cureton scored 12 points while Zaria Scott and Ashley Bowman each added 10 points to lead Andrews (7-2 overall, 2-0 conference), which split its two games in the Holiday Hoopla tournament last week in Mebane.
“First game back to school and back to normal here, so we were OK,’ Lady Raiders coach John Shearin said. “As always, a long way to go, lots of improvements to make. We got a few things better tonight, but still, still, still a lot of things that we need to work on moving forward.”
Andrews, using its hallmark pressure defense into easy offense, scored the first seven points of the game and led by 11 in the opening quarter. It scored on its final six possessions of the half to extend its cushion to 37-7 into halftime.
“We didn’t take advantage of every opportunity,” Shearin said. “We like to limit our mistakes and limit our turnovers, especially if they’re unforced. A lot of layups and missed free throws — missed opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of like we should have at this part of the season. But, you know, it’s a marathon, not a sprint. So we have some things to work on.”
The Lady Raiders’ lead hit the 40-point mark late in the third and peaked at 44 in the fourth. Jy’lyia Mizell scored five points to lead North (1-10, 0-3).
“Definitely no complaints — we could be worse and we certainly could be better,” Shearin said. “We are definitely not peaking, and I’m glad we’re not peaking just yet. Because you don’t want to peak too early. You want to keep striving to get better at some things. So we believe we’re turning the corner and the next step is being consistent.”
TW ANDREWS BOYS 75, NORTH FORSYTH 59
NF 8 14 19 18 - 59
TWA 12 26 16 21 - 75
NORTH FORSYTH
Justin Covington 20, Nasir Graham 14, Kamouri Lindsey-Sutton 13, Smith 8, Hauser 4
TW ANDREWS
DJ Jackson 14, Corey Pate Jr. 14, Keshawn Gunthrop 13, Tyriq Little 12, Bennett 9, Clinton 9, Smith 2, Miller 2
TW ANDREWS GIRLS 57, NORTH FORSYTH 13
NF 4 3 2 4 - 13
TWA 15 22 12 8 - 57
NORTH FORSYTH
Mizell 5, Sides 4, Hall 2, Dempsey 2
TW ANDREWS
Anaya Cureton 12, Zaria Scott 10, Ashley Bowman 10, Belton 9, Briggs 8, Johnson 4, Butler 4
