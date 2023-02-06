HIGH POINT — T.W. Andrews just about had Reidsville. But it came up just a little short.

The Red Raiders, after leading in the first half but trailing double digits in the second half, rallied to tie the game inside the final minute. But the Rams scored on a tough layup with 17 seconds left, held on as Andrews missed and defeated the Red Raiders 72-68 in Mid-State 2A boys basketball Monday at Andrews’ Foree Gymnasium.

