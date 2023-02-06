HIGH POINT — T.W. Andrews just about had Reidsville. But it came up just a little short.
The Red Raiders, after leading in the first half but trailing double digits in the second half, rallied to tie the game inside the final minute. But the Rams scored on a tough layup with 17 seconds left, held on as Andrews missed and defeated the Red Raiders 72-68 in Mid-State 2A boys basketball Monday at Andrews’ Foree Gymnasium.
In the girls game, Andrews finished off a 62-30 victory in a game that was halted midway through the second quarter due to a roof leak three weeks ago.
“I feel like we played well,” Red Raiders boys coach Cory Dumas said. “There were a couple plays here and there where we didn’t execute as well as we wanted. Defensively, we had a couple lapses that ended up hurting us in the long run.
“I was just telling my guys, ‘That play you took off in the first quarter might’ve been those points we needed.’ So, we’re just trying to figure out how to consistently go hard for the whole game. But they’re figuring it out — I’m really proud of them for their fight.”
Keyshawn Gunthrop scored 16 points to lead Andrews (14-8 overall, 7-4 conference), which shot 40% from the field for the game while Reidsville shot 44%. Jayden Davis added 15 points while D.J. Jackson followed with 13 points.
The Red Raiders played a strong first quarter and led by six midway through the second. But the Rams, who led 33-32 at halftime, outscored Andrews 22-6 over a 6 1/2-minute span to build a nine-point lead early in the third.
Reidsville eventually stretched its advantage to 11 lead in the quarter. But the Red Raiders rallied hard in the fourth — whittling their deficit to one with two minutes left and tying it on a driving layup by John Shearin with 40 seconds left.
But the Rams, who missed a number of free throws late, answered with a tough basket along the right side with 17 seconds left. Andrews missed its contested shot in the lane with five seconds left, and Reidsville (16-0, 9-0) — which was led by Kendre Harrison with 25 points — sealed it with a final score.
"It was our energy and intensity," Dumas said of his team's positive stretches. "Everything was going in a positive manner. When we play with life that we can play with, we're really tough to handle. I think we kind of surprise Reidsville, with the kind of life that we had. But they're a tough team."
GIRLS GAME
Sanai Johnson scored 18 points to lead Andrews (17-3 overall, 11-0 conference), which led 17-4 when play resumed midway through the second quarter. Alex Belton added 14 points while Nijayah Townes had nine points.
"I guess we did the best we could," Andrews coach John Shearin said. "It's an awkward game, an awkward situation coming in like that. So, it's a credit to both teams to come in and perform – it's a unique situation.
“That's kind of what sports is about, just being able to use the game for life lessons. That's definitely a life lesson, just being able to refocus and adjust to whatever the circumstances might be in front of you."
The Lady Raiders, scoring a flurry of transition baskets in the second, extended their lead to 32-10 at halftime. Andrews led by 32 in the third before cruising to its 12th straight victory.
"Our coach has been talking a lot about how we need to be ready for the playoffs, we need to be playing in playoff form," Johnson said. "So, it was just trying to come out. One thing we've really been working on is boxing out – that's the issue we've been having. But I think we did so much better tonight. We did better with our free throws. So, I think we played a solid game."
The Lady Raiders will host powerhouse Winston-Salem Christian on Wednesday. Both the girls and boys teams will visit Walkertown to conclude the regular season. The conference tournament will be next week.
REIDSVILLE 72, T.W. ANDREWS BOYS 68
Kendre Harrison 25, Dionte Neal 22, Lee 7, Wilson 7, Baggett 6, Denny 3, Johnson 2
Keyshawn Gunthrop 16, Jayden Davis 15, DJ Jackson 13, Pringle 10, Bennett 6, Pate 4, Smith 2, Shearin 2
T.W. ANDREWS GIRLS 62, REIDSVILLE 30
Kiera Perkins 8, Gracious Wise 8, Wicker 4, Hooper 4, Neal 2, Miller 2, Joyce 1, Dalton 1
Sanai Johnson 18, Alex Belton 14, Townes 9, Flowers 8, Milligan 6, Briggs 4, Jah. Butler 3
