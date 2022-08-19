HPTSPTS-08-20-22 HALL.jpg

Pictured is Andrews’ 1972 football team, the first championship team from the school, which was just five years old at the time.

HIGH POINT — Five athletes and the school’s first state championship team will be inducted this fall into the Andrews High School athletics hall of fame.

The ceremony will be Thursday, Sept. 22, at the High Point Elks Club, and inductees will be introduced during halftime of the football game Friday, Sept. 23, against McMichael at AJ Simeon Stadium.

