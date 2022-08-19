HIGH POINT — Five athletes and the school’s first state championship team will be inducted this fall into the Andrews High School athletics hall of fame.
The ceremony will be Thursday, Sept. 22, at the High Point Elks Club, and inductees will be introduced during halftime of the football game Friday, Sept. 23, against McMichael at AJ Simeon Stadium.
This year’s inductees are:
• The 1972 4A State Championship Football Team. The 1972 state championship marked the first for the school, just five years into its existence. Led by coach Bob Boswell, the Red Raiders compiled a 12-1 record, winning three playoff games on the road, including beating the 1971 state champions and No. 1 ranked team in the state, North Forsyth. On a bitterly cold night in front of 12,000 Reid Ross fans, Andrews prevailed 24-17 to win the state title. The three-year record for the senior class of the ‘72 team was 28-3-1, and 10 players went on to play in college.
• Jason Blackwood (class of 1998) played varsity basketball all four years at Andrews. He became the starting point guard late in his freshman season when Andrews won the 3A state championship and remained a starter for his final three seasons. He scored more than 1,000 points for his career, averaging 15 points and five assists per game. He went on to play at High Point University and Guilford College.
• John Rhinehardt (class of 1999) was a two-sport athlete playing JV as a freshman and starting at tackle on varsity for three years. He was selected all-conference three times and was the conference player of the year as a senior. In 1998, he was chosen for the Shrine Bowl team and also was selected to the all-state team. He threw the shot put in track, was all-conference and qualified for the 3A state meet in 1999. He lettered for three years playing football for Hampton University.
• Nathan Ritter (class of 1977) was an outstanding kicker for both Andrews and N.C. State. He scored 165 points kicking field goals and extra points for the Red Raiders — a record that still stands. He was all-conference two years and earned a football scholarship to N.C. State, kicking five field goals against East Carolina in 1978, still a school record. He kicked a career-long 51 yarder in the 1978 Tangerine Bowl and was named the Offensive Player of the Game. In 1978, he was named All-Atlantic Coast Conference.
• Lonnie Smith (class of 1980) played basketball, ran track and was a member of the marching band during his three years at Andrews. He was all-conference in track in the high jump with a personal best of 6 feet, 6 inches. He was all-conference all three years in basketball, earning team MVP honors while averaging 20 points and nine rebounds his senior year. He was selected to the East-West All-Star Basketball Game. Later, at Lees-McRae Junior College, he averaged 18 points per game and was all-conference both years and won the school’s top scholar-athlete and outstanding character awards. He went on to Radford University and was a letterman at both the guard and forward positions.
• Willie Williams, (class of 1974) played basketball under hall of fame coach George Foree at Andrews. He was all-conference, earning the team’s Most Improved Player and Best Free Throw Shooter honors and averaging 15 points per game during his career. He went on to play point guard at Durham Business College. The team made it to the National Junior College Playoffs during his second season at the school.
