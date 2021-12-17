HIGH POINT — Slowed most of the time to a pedestrian pace by McMichael’s zone defense, T.W. Andrews walked off with a victory in its Mid-State 2A Conference opener on Friday.
Fending off a Phoenix rally, the Red Raiders pulled away in the fourth quarter and won 58-45 to complete a sweep of the doubleheader.
“For some odd reason, that zone had my guys playing a little slower than what we’re accustomed to,” Andrews coach Cory Dumas said. “I think that was just going from playing the fast place on Tuesday to playing a whole different structurally built team. We just had to do some adjusting tonight. But, these grind-it-out games are good for you.”
In the girls game, Andrews used its defense to dominate from the start and rolled 53-12 as McMichael failed to score in two quarters and posted just two points in another.
BOYS GAME
Andrews jumped to an early 8-2 lead, went up in the first half by as many as 10 at 16-6 and enjoyed a 25-17 advantage at the half. Two 3-pointers to start the third quarter stretched the margin to 14, and it reached as many as 16 at 40-24 with 55 seconds left in the period.
McMichael then went on a 12-2 run to get within six at 42-36 with 5:15 to play in the game. That was as close as the Phoenix came.
Andrews responded with a 7-2 run. The burst was capped by two buckets by D.J. Jackson, who led the Red Raiders with 20 points, and pushed the margin to 49-38 with 2:40 to play.
“D.J., he’s been playing with me since he was a freshman on varsity and he’s a consistent kid,” Dumas said. “He’s a joy to coach. He’s one of our guys when needed, he steps up. He’s kind of our alpha.”
The Red Raiders improved to 5-1 and will next play in the Sheetz tournament on Dec. 27 against Forsyth Country Day.
“Our whole thing was to lock down on defense and then be smarter with the ball,” Dumas said. “Last game, we had way too many turnovers. One of our goals was to keep the turnovers at a minimum, and we did that. And our rebounding was pretty good as well.”
Keshawn Gunthrop and Jalen Umpstead added 10 points each, and Jalen Bennett had nine.
Matthew Wright, who hit four 3s, led McMichael with 19 points. Jayden Moore added 16.
GIRLS
Andrews (4-1) built a 27-point lead before McMichael (5-3, 1-1) with 4:50 left in the second quarter. The Red Raiders led 33-10 at the half and scored the first 20 points of the second half before the Phoenix scored in the final minute.
Alex Belton led Andrews with 15 points. Anaya Cureton had nine, and Sanai Johnson and Heaven Briggs added eight each.
“Our focus point is defense,”Andrews coach John Shearin said. “Defense travels. You can have an off-night on offense but we can always have a good defensive game no matter what the score is.
“We shot the ball better tonight but we can’t live on that. That goes and comes, so we have to play to our strengths.”
