HIGH POINT — Both of the T.W. Andrews basketball teams survived in the opening round of the NCHSAA 2A West playoffs Tuesday night.
The Red Raiders boys, seeded 13th, survived a Randleman third-quarter run and posted a 62-53 victory after the No. 6-seed Andrews girls opened a big lead early and dispatched No. 27 seed Maiden 58-40 in George Foree Gym.
The second round is scheduled for Thursday night.
D.J. Jackson led the Andrews boys (18-9) with 26 points. Keyshawn Gunthrop had 12, while C.J. Pate added 10 and Jaylen Bennett and Jayden Davis contributed seven each.
Randleman, seeded 20th, opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run that wiped out the Red Raiders 31-21 halftime lead. Andrews finished the quarter on a 10-4 run for a 43-35 margin entering the final period and another burst extended the lead to 52-38 with 5:42 to play.
“I wasn’t happy with our effort at the beginning but they woke up,” Andrews coach Cory Dumas said. “And the name of the game right now is survive and advance.”
Tyshaun Goldston paced the Tigers (15-12) with 19 points, and Greg Price and Christian Long had eight each.
GIRLS GAME
Sanai Johnson led the Red Raiders girls (21-4) with 12 points. Jayda Butler had 10, Heaven Briggs eight and Janiya Milligan and Jurnee Flowers six each.
Andrews started slowly and after Kennedie Noble, who led Maiden with 20 points, drove for a layup in the middle of the first, Red Raider head coach John Shearin called time out. Andrews picked up its defensive pressure, ended the quarter on a 10-2 run for 16-4 lead and wasn’t challenged after that.
The lead remained around a dozen until the Red Raiders went on a 9-2 burst late in the third quarter for a 43-36 cushion entering the fourth.
“We switched up some things defensively,” Shearin said of the early time out. “Some of our kids weren’t playing with much effort, some of the bigger kids weren’t getting like we wanted them to, so we called time and addressed the things we weren’t doing well. They did a great job responding and that changed the game, making those adjustments we needed to make.”
