HIGH POINT — Both of the T.W. Andrews basketball teams survived in the opening round of the NCHSAA 2A West playoffs Tuesday night.

The Red Raiders boys, seeded 13th, survived a Randleman third-quarter run and posted a 62-53 victory after the No. 6-seed Andrews girls opened a big lead early and dispatched No. 27 seed Maiden 58-40 in George Foree Gym.

