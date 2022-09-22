TWA Hall of Fame Group Photo.jpg

T. Wingate Andrews 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees: Back row left to right: James Atkinson, Shane Wright, Mike Brown, Alan Campbell, David Campbell, Ulysses Clinton, Roy Andrews, Breck Culler, Kevin Culler, John Gregory, Steve Hamlin, David Draughn, Ricky Smith and Pete Hunter. Second row left to right: Ty Pruitt, Billy Sorrell, Harold Nash, Coach Corie McRae, Wes McGee, Mike McDowell, Jeff Hutcherson, Keith Harpe, Coach Tom Harger, Curtis Wilson, and Mike Wasserman. Front row left to right: Coach Bill Wightman, John Rhinehardt, Nathan Ritter, Willie Williams, Jason Blackwood and Lonnie Smith. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Red Raider pride filled the room as the school inducted its newest class into the T.W. Andrews athletics hall of fame Thursday night at the High Point Elks Lodge.

Five standout athletes — Jason Blackwood, John Rhinehardt, Nathan Ritter, Lonnie Smith and Willie Williams — and the 1972 state championship football team joined the elite club.

