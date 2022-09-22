HIGH POINT — Red Raider pride filled the room as the school inducted its newest class into the T.W. Andrews athletics hall of fame Thursday night at the High Point Elks Lodge.
Five standout athletes — Jason Blackwood, John Rhinehardt, Nathan Ritter, Lonnie Smith and Willie Williams — and the 1972 state championship football team joined the elite club.
“I think it went great,” said Pete Hunter, hall of fame member, former coach and committee chair. “This is the largest crowd we’ve ever had. Everyone seemed to be enthusiastic and from all reports they all enjoyed it.”
The hall of fame now includes eight classes and 89 individual members. The 1972 state championship football team, which was the first state championship team in school history, was the first team to be honored.
“They talked about the pride in the school,” said Herb Goins, hall of fame member, former coach and athletic director, and the event’s emcee. “People took a lot of pride in Andrews and what it achieved.
“And I think it’s getting to be a thing now where each year they can come back and celebrate it and remember the good times they had in high school.”
Following speeches by Blackwood (‘98), Rhinehardt (‘99), Ritter (‘77), Smith (‘80) and Williams (‘74) — which ranged from reminiscing to inspiring to hilarious — 26 members (21 players, four coaches and one manager) of the 1972 football team were honored.
Billy Sorrell, John Gregory and Mike McDowell recalled their experiences playing for coach Bob Boswell’s team that captured the 4A state crown. Sorrell brought with him the game ball from the state title game, and McDowell highlighted the original state championship banner on display.
“This was the first team we’ve inducted into the hall of fame, which was quite appropriate on the 50th anniversary,” Goins said. “What a great group of guys. And, like Mike McDowell said, they laid the foundation as the first state championship team. It’s just amazing.
“The things you look back on in high school as an athlete are the teams you played on. You’ll always remember those teammates, the coaches, and there’s sort of that bonding that comes together from playing together on a team. And to be successful as they were their entire careers was a real feather in their cap.”
The group celebrated the rich athletic history at Andrews and aims to continue the tradition in the years to come.
“It’s great — it’s a feel-good moment for everybody, coming back and talking about some of the old times,” Hunter said. “It makes everyone feel good and it’s important. And hopefully we’ll have more of the same going forward.”
The Enterprise will have a more in-depth story, including comments from each of the inductees, next week.
