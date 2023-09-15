HPTSPTS-09-16-23 HALL.jpg

Andrews Athletic Hall of Fame inductees include: (Back row, from left) Mario Melton, Hope Rush, Darlene Mason, Abby McMullan, Tenisha Pinnix Stewart, Carl Torrence, Duane Hill and Jerry Rorie. (Middle row, from left) Alice Hunsucker Will, Kevin Strawn, Brian Perryman, Adam Perryman, Justin Sherrill, Alan Cranford and Eric Risner. (Front row, from left) Tim Johnson, Wiley Stockton representing his son Will Stockton, Coach Sandy Dalton, Stephen Ferree and Chris King.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Before a packed banquet space inside the Elks Club on Thursday, Stephen Ferree provided the top lighthearted moment as the T.W. Andrews Sports Hall of Fame inducted one team and eight individuals as its class of 2023.

With a record crowd of just under 200 looking on, Ferree stepped to the front of the stage, took off his sports coat and revealed his jersey from the team that was recognized, the 1990 soccer team squad that won the state 3A championship. It is still the school’s only title in that sport.