HIGH POINT — Before a packed banquet space inside the Elks Club on Thursday, Stephen Ferree provided the top lighthearted moment as the T.W. Andrews Sports Hall of Fame inducted one team and eight individuals as its class of 2023.
With a record crowd of just under 200 looking on, Ferree stepped to the front of the stage, took off his sports coat and revealed his jersey from the team that was recognized, the 1990 soccer team squad that won the state 3A championship. It is still the school’s only title in that sport.
“It’s a little snug,” Ferree said of the No. 11 top as the audience laughed during the night of remembering the glory days of the past.
State individual and team track champion Duane Hill; softball, basketball and tennis star Abby McMullan; track, football and basketball standout Mario Melton; basketball and 4x100 state champion Hope Rush; Jerry Rorie, who was on state championship teams in football and wrestling; wrestling star Carl Torrence; basketball and state long jump champ Tenisha Pinnix Stewart and longtime athletic ticket manager Darlene Mason were the individuals inducted.
The additions boost the Hall’s numbers to 96 individuals and two teams.
Herb Goins, the former Red Raiders football coach and a Hall of Fame committee member, said all available tickets were sold.
“I’d like to think that this is becoming more popular,” Goins said. “But you never know. Last year we honored the 1972 state championship football team, which was a lot of people, and five individuals. This year, we had the soccer team and eight individuals, and almost a fifth of the tickets were purchased in support of one individual.”
That individual was Torrence, who was a sectional champ as a junior and a member of the 1982 state championship team as a senior.
“The Hall of Fame isn’t about individual achievement,” Torrence said in his remarks. “It’s a celebration of sports and all who have contributed to its legacy. I share this honor with every coach and fan who has been part of the game.”
Ferree, coach Sandy Dalton and Brian Perryman delivered remarks on behalf of the members of the soccer team, with Ferree and Perryman recalling highlights of matches during the championship run which was capped by a 2-0 victory over South Iredell in the title match. All three paid tribute to the three deceased team members and later were joined on stage by most of the living members.
Pinnix Stewart joined her mother Val as an inductee. Pinnix Stewart was in the audience when her mother was inducted.
“I hope I’m back sitting down there when my daughters are inducted,” Pinnix Stewart said.
McMullan, recruited as a youth to play softball and to play for the tennis team in the 10th grade, was joined by supporters who wore red T-shirts with the number 13, which was McMullan’s basketball jersey number.
“Finally,” McMullan exclaimed as she briefly became emotional before taking a selfie with the audience in the background for posting on Facebook.
Melton, who was on a state championship relay team in track and accounted for 38 touchdowns and around 3,000 yards total offense on the gridiron, summed up the importance of the night for those inducted.
“Playing the games was temporary,” Melton said. “But I can now proudly say I’m permanently a member of the Hall of Fame.”
