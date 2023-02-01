HIGH POINT – T.W. Andrews had its ups and downs. But what it did well propelled it to a key conference win.
The Lady Raiders scored the first 10 points of the game, led by double digits at halftime and raced away in the second half to beat McMichael 42-24 in Mid-State 2A Conference girls basketball Wednesday night at Andrews’ Foree Gymnasium.
“We were OK – a long way to go still,” Lady Raiders coach John Shearin said. “We’re always happy with the win. We did some things better, but we’ve still got improvements to make in most areas if we’re going to continue to play in the playoffs in February and hopefully into March.”
Jahniya Butler scored 11 points to lead Andrews (15-3 overall, 9-0 conference), which moved two games clear of the second-place Phoenix atop the conference standings with three games to go.
Sanai Johnson added eight points, while Janiya Milligan followed with seven points as the Lady Raiders, ranked No. 90 in the state overall by MaxPreps and No. 8 among 2A West teams, shot 33% from the field while holding McMichael to 19%.
“We played good,” said Butler, a senior forward. “The first half it was a little rough, but we picked it up in the second half. We picked up our energy. And once everyone started playing together and everyone started having fun, we did good.”
Andrews, forcing turnovers and getting up court, quickly raced ahead 10-0 with 1:42 left in the first quarter. The Phoenix (12-7, 8-2), led by Faith Robertson with 10 points, inched within six to close the first and again closed the margin early in the second.
But the Lady Raiders, who shot 50% in the quarter, used an eight-point spurt to lead by 16 late in the second and took a 26-13 advantage into halftime. Holding McMichael to just two points in the third, they pushed their lead to as large as 17.
Andrews – which forced 27 turnovers for the game – then scored the first seven points of the fourth to lead by 23 and cruised to its 10th straight victory.
“I feel like things are going good,” Butler said. “Like I said, we’re playing team ball.”
The Lady Raiders, who will also host powerhouse Winston-Salem Christian on Wednesday, will close their conference schedule with home games Friday against Morehead and Monday against Reidsville (the conclusion of their game delayed by a roof leak) before visiting Walkertown Thursday, Feb. 9.
The conference tournament will be the following week at Walkertown.
“We’ve never been concerned with place finishes and all that,” Shearin said. “Our goal is always to be the best team we can be. And wherever that puts us – first, second, third – really honestly we don’t care about that. Being mediocre isn’t what we like to see.
“We may come in first place and not be playing good basketball. And it’ll show up week one or week two – it’s happened before. So we want to make sure we stay focused and be the very best version of ourselves that we can be.”
