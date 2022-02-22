HIGH POINT — Playing a familiar foe didn’t hinder T.W. Andrews in the opening round of the NCHSAA 2A girls basketball playoffs Tuesday.
The Red Raiders, seeed ninth in the West, opened a big lead early and defeated 24th-seed Mid-State Conference foe McMichael 62-41 inside George Foree Gymnasium. Andrews improved to 20-3 and plays Thursday at eighth-seeded Lincoln Charter, which defeated R-S Central 73-61 and improved to 21-6.
“It’s always good to get that first one out of the way,” Red Raiders coach John Shearin said.
“We were OK. There’s going to be jitters. It’s the first round of the state playoffs and it’s an exciting time for everybody. So there’s a lot of nerves.
“We made some mistakes. And I credit McMichael. They did pretty well capitalizing on the mistakes we made.”
The Phoenix managed to come back from an early five-point deficit to tie at 9-9. Andrews then took over scoring the next 13 points and 15 of 16 to lead 24-10 with 4:42 left in the second quarter. McMichael never got closer than 11.
“We got some movement in our offense,” Shearin said of the run. “We took some better quality shots. The nerves settled down a little bit and we got going.”
Nijayah Townes led the Red Raiders with 11 points. Sanai Johnson had nine. Anaya Cureton, Zaria Scott and Ashley Bowman added eight each.
Andrews created turnovers with a trapping defense and turned them into points in spurts. They scored 10 straight at the end of the second quarter for a 36-15 lead at the half and eight straight late in the third to go up 51-26.
“There were some moments where we played really good defense and there were some moments where we relapsed and didn’t rotate like we should,” Shearin said.
Andrews defeated McMichael 53-12 and 48-40 during the regular season. The Phoenix, which finishes 14-10, finished third in the MSC while the Red Raiders went undefeated.
“We really prepared coming in,” Shearin said. “We have a history with them. They’re well coached. We had to prepare. We didn’t overlook them by any means.”
Still, McMichael was able to send a player long and beat Andrewds’ defense down the floor at times. The Phoenix converted on at least three of those opportunities and just missed on others.
“That’s disappointing because we know what they want to do,” Shearin said. “Their coach does a great job getting them out running in transition. They like to run and can catch. They scored at least 6-8 points that way. We addressed that because we don’t like to see that happen.”
Faith Robertson led the Phoenix with 14 points and Lia Jones-Spencer added nine. Robertson came down the court and hit an uncontested 3 at the start of the second half, prompting Shearin to call time out.
“(Robertson) is a heck of a player,” Shearin said. “She came down and nailed a 3 without any defensive presence whatsoever. It was like we forgot she was on the floor. That was a lapse of mental focus and that’s unacceptable in the 22nd, 23rd game of the season.”
