HIGH POINT — TW Andrews built a lead in the first half, but it wasn’t enough to hang on in the second half.
The Red Raiders raced to a 13-point lead early, fell behind in the third quarter and couldn’t convert on a couple late chances in falling 14-13 against West Stokes in Mid-State 2A Conference football Friday night on Homecoming at AJ Simeon Stadium.
“We played terribly in the second half,” Andrews coach Mitchell Jenkins said. “We played a great first half. We left two touchdowns out there, and that killed us.”
The Red Raiders (4-4 overall, 1-3 conference) used a couple of big plays to grab the first-half lead. David Hill Jr. connected with Sam Ater for an 85-yard catch and run to set up a short-yardage touchdown by Marques Lindsay in the final seconds of the first quarter.
Then, on the first play of the next drive, Tristian Kirkwood broke free for an 81-yard run up the left side for a touchdown. A missed extra point on the first score and a made extra point on the second gave Andrews a 13-0 lead that held into halftime.
But just as quickly as the Red Raiders built their lead, it was gone. The Wildcats (4-3, 2-2) ran back the second-half kickoff across midfield to spark a five-play scoring drive. Then a series of chunk plays highlighted their 11-play drive just minutes later, and suddenly West Stokes led 14-13 late in the third.
“We just didn’t want it,” Jenkins said. “My kids just didn’t want it. It all comes down to want-to. They thought because we were up 13-0 the other team was going to quit. They didn’t.”
The Wildcats — who outgained Andrews 346-274 in total yards for the game, including 217-59 in the second half — had a couple chances to put the game away in the fourth. But the Red Raiders forced a fumble just shy of the end zone with seven minutes left and got a stop with 47 seconds left.
But the Andrews offense just barely missed an open look downfield on the first drive and had to punt. Then, on a pass that moved them across midfield in the closing seconds of the game, the Red Raiders lost a fumble with 17.4 seconds left. West Stokes kneeled out the last few seconds and sealed the win.
“We just didn’t execute,” Jenkins said.
Hill completed 7 of 10 passes for 141 yards for Andrews, while Kirkwood added 85 yards rushing and a touchdown on three carries. Correy McManus also had 51 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Next week, the Red Raiders, with their playoff hopes waning with three losses in four games, travel to Morehead before having an off week. They will conclude the regular season Oct. 27 at Walkertown.
“We just have to go back to work and try to correct some of the mistakes we made,” Jenkins said. “We’ll just try to fix things and keep rolling.”
WEST STOKES 14, TW ANDREWS 13
TWA – Marques Lindsay 1 run (kick missed), :10.5
TWA – Tristian Kirkwood 81 run (Jeremiah King kick), 7:29
WS – Dakota Barker 3 run (Micah Webster kick), 9:39
WS – Dillon Stanley 6 run (Webster kick), 2:06
