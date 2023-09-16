HIGH POINT — A leaky first-half defense and four turnovers helped sink T. Wingate Andrews in its Mid-State 2A Conference opener against West Stokes on Friday at Simeon Stadium.
The Wildcats (3-2, 1-0) scored an early touchdown after a fumble recovery at the Red Raiders 14, stopped three TWA drives by intercepting Devin Hackstall three times inside their 40 in the second half and escaped with a 21-14 victory in which all the scoring came in the first half.
Andrews (2-3, 0-1) forced a significant turnover of its own when a hard tackle jarred the ball from a Wildcat running back and Antonio Perry scooped up the ball and raced 52 yards for a touchdown with 4:10 left in the second half. When the extra point try by RayQuan Pittman sailed through the uprights, Andrews took its only lead of the night at 14-13.
It didn’t last long as West Stokes went 68 yards in two plays. Sam Reeves threw a 30-yard pass to Nate Akers on the first play and Aydden Cherry went the remaining 38 yards on the next. Cherry carried the ball over on the 2-point conversion, putting the Wildcats ahead 21-14 with 3:15 left in the second quarter.
That was the second quick, lengthy drive for West in the second quarter as the Wildcats went 51 yards in four plays, the last 12 by Cherry for a 13-7 lead with 7:05 left.
West burned the Andrews defense for 247 yards in the first half but were held to 67 yards in the second.
Andrews had difficulty as it tried to run the ball in the first half, mustering just 71 yards and was unable to pick up ground in short yardage situations. Most of the yards came on a 61-yard drive that ended with quarterback Devin Hackstall’s 1-yard run that led to a 7-7 tie with 3:47 left in the first half.
The Red Raiders opened up their attack in the second half, going almost exclusively to air after attempting just one throw in the first half, that was an interception by David Hill.
Hackstall completed 10 of 23 passes for 103 yards. But his first pick, on an overthrow, was grabbed at the West 17, the second on a tip stopped a drive at the Wildcat 18 and the last one deflected off a receiver at the 5 with 1:42 left in the game.
Andrews travels to Walkertown on Friday while West Stokes plays host to Morehead.
