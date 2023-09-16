HPTSPTS-09-16-23 ANDREWS FOOTBALL.jpg

Andrews’ Correy McManus, right, carries the ball as his teammate Ja’Neil Harris, left, moves to block against West Stokes at Simeon Stadium Friday.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A leaky first-half defense and four turnovers helped sink T. Wingate Andrews in its Mid-State 2A Conference opener against West Stokes on Friday at Simeon Stadium.

The Wildcats (3-2, 1-0) scored an early touchdown after a fumble recovery at the Red Raiders 14, stopped three TWA drives by intercepting Devin Hackstall three times inside their 40 in the second half and escaped with a 21-14 victory in which all the scoring came in the first half.