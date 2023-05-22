GREENSBORO — T.W. Andrews posted eight top-five finishes — including three victories — in winning the NCHSAA 2A boys track and field championship Saturday at N.C. A&T State University.
The Red Raiders totaled 65 points, just ahead of Charles D. Owen with 63. The title was the boys program’s ninth overall and first since 2001.
Correy McManus won the boys 100 in 10.56 seconds, while Ja’Neil Harris won the boys 200 in 21.74. They teamed with Jeremiah King and Ja’len Bennett to win the boys 4x100 relay in 42.51.
Also posting top-five finishes were: Harris (second — boys 100, 10.63), King (third — boys 110 hurdles, 15.19), John Shearin (fifth — boys 110 hurdles, 15.36; fourth — boys 300 hurdles, 40.20) and Zaman Timmons (fifth — boys triple jump, 43-00.50).
Sanai Johnson also finished third in the girls 100 in 12.35.
East Davidson had a solid finish as the girls 4x800 team of Erin Gardner, Grace Prevette, Avery Tysinger and Fatima Cepeda took second in 10:18.18. Cepeda also had a pair of top-10 finishes in the girls 800 and girls 3200, as the Golden Eagles tied for 28th with nine points.
Trinity’s Dylan Hodges also had a pair of top-10 finishes in the boys high jump and boys long jump.
Cummings won the girls title — the program’s 17th championship.
3A CHAMPIONSHIP
GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford finished in fifth in the boys standings with 31 points in the NCHSAA 3A track and field championship Friday at N.C. A&T State University.
Jakyri Manning, Jayden Diggs, Jerron Copper and Nick Blackston teamed to win the boys 4x200 relay in 1:29.41.
Tianna Spinks (third — girls 400, 56.72), Elizabeth Deen (third — girls 100 hurdles, 14.86; fourth — girls long jump, 17-04.75) and Blackston (second — boys 300 hurdles, 39.32), as well as the boys 4x100 (third — 42.57) and boys 4x400 (fifth — 3:30.78) relays, posted top-five finishes for the Storm, who tied for 13th in the girls standings with 19 points.
Ledford’s Cameron Walker won the boys 100 in 10.67 and took second in the boys 200 in 21.77. The boys 4x100 relay also had a top-10 finish for the Panthers, who tied for ninth in the boys team score with 20 points.
Dudley won the girls championship while Franklin won the boys title.
4A CHAMPIONSHIP
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford tied for 20th in the boys standings with 12 points in the NCHSAA 4A track and field championship Saturday at N.C. A&T State University.
Sady Moody won the girls discus with a mark of 137-03. Her 10 points tied for 22nd in the team scores. Christian Parker, who was fourth in the boys 200 in 21.63, also had a pair of top-10 finishes, and the boys 4x200 relay finished fifth in 1:27.79.
Ragsdale’s Alaina Cole, in the girls triple jump, and Glenn’s Jahnaul Ritzie, in the boys shot put, also posted top-10 finishes.
Cuthbertson won the girls title while Weddington won the boys championship.
1A CHAMPIONSHIP
GREENSBORO — Bishop McGuinness’ boys were 21st with 12 points to highlight the NCHSAA 1A boys track and field championship Friday at N.C. A&T State University.
Nick Arnold took fourth in the boys 300 hurdles in 41.43 seconds while the boys 4x100 relay was fifth in 45.05 as the Villains totaled six top-10 finishes between the boys and girls programs.
Swain County captured the girls title while Union County won the boys championship.
