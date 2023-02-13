WINSTON-SALEM — T.W. Andrews’ boys and Southern Guilford’s girls — keyed by a standout performance by Tianna Spinks — each finished in the top five of their divisions to highlight the NCHSAA indoor track and field state championships Friday and Saturday at JDL Fast Track.
“I feel like we did really, really well,” Red Raiders coach Ty Mathis said. “We definitely improved from last season. And now we’ll just get ready for outdoor.”
Andrews posted four top-five finishes — including state titles by Correy McManus in the boys 55-meter dash and by the 4x200 relay team — to finish fourth in the 1A/2A boys standings Saturday.
The Storm had five top-five finishes — including wins by Spinks in the girls 300 and girls 500 — to finish fourth in the girls 3A standings. Spinks was named the event’s Most Outstanding Performer.
Ledford’s Cameron Walker also won a state title in the boys long jump in the 3A meet.
Overall, area athletes totaled 30 top-10 finishes — including 17 in the top five. But the highlights were the five state titles.
McManus won the boys 55 in 6.39 seconds, while the boys 4x200 team of Ja’Neil Harris, Ja’Shawn Harris, Brenden Miller and McManus captured the title in 1:33.00 seconds. Spinks won the girls 300 in 39.96 and the girls 500 in 1:16.91, while Walker won the boys long jump with a mark of 21-09.00.
“It was really great,” Mathis said of the state titles. “It’s where we expected to be. We’re just going to keep those places in outdoor.”
Winning team titles were: East Burke’s boys (48 points) and Swain County’s girls (8.35) in the 1A/2A on Saturday morning; Franklin’s boys (60.5) and Dudley’s girls (50) in the 3A on Friday night; and Cuthbertson’s boys (51) and girls (79) in the 4A on Saturday night.
Andrews totaled 31 points in fourth in the 1A/2A boys, while, in the 3A, Southern took fourth with 36 points in the girls standings and eighth with 23 points in the boys standings. Southwest Guilford tied for 16th with 11 points in the 4A boys
Additionally, posting top-five finishes were: In the 1A/2A meet, Andrews’ John Shearin (fifth — boys 55 hurdles, 8.12) and Ja’Neil Harris (fifth — boys 300, 36.73)
In the 3A meet, Ledford’s Walker (third — boys 55, 6.50); Southern’s Spinks (third — girls 55, 7:17), Elizabeth Deen (fourth — girls 55 hurdles, 8.58; fourth — girls long jump, 16-07.75), Nick Blackston (fourth — boys 300, 36.19), Nicholas Epps (second — boys 1000, 2:36.04) and boys 4x400 (fourth — 3:33.98)
In the 4A meet, Glenn’s Jahnaul Ritzie (fourth — boys shot put, 51-06.50) and Southwest’s Christian Parker (third — boys 300, 35.07; fourth — boys 500, 1:04.41).
Outdoor track and field starts practicing this week and meets begin Feb. 27. State championships will be May 19-20.
“It gives us a lot of confidence,” Mathis said. “Going back to school on Monday, other students will see the success and they’ll want to be a part of it.”
SWIMMING AND DIVING
TRIANGLE — Ragsdale’s Bayleigh Cranford won her second straight diving title during the NCHSAA swimming and diving championships Wednesday through Saturday at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary and the Pullen Aquatic Center in Raleigh.
Cranford, a senior who has signed with N.C. State, won the 4A girls diving with a score of 497.05 — ahead of Weddington’s Madeline Bays with 436.40. She topped her score last year of 431.65.
Ledford’s Jenna Koh also won the girls 3A 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:07.25.
Bishop McGuinness’ girls finished the highest among area teams — taking ninth place with 81 points in the girls 1A/2A team standings. In the girls 3A, Ledford was 15th with 59, followed by Oak Grove in 22nd with 24 and High Point Central tied for 23rd with 23 as the area teams to finish in the top 25.
Overall, area swimmers posted 13 top-10 finishes — including top-five finishes by: Amelia Wolff (third — girl 100 backstroke, 1:00.58; fourth — girls 50 free, 25.31); Ledford’s Koh (fourth — girls 100 free, 54.33); and High Point Central’s Rowan Cridlebaugh (fourth — boys 100 breaststroke, 1:01.56).
