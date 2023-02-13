WINSTON-SALEM — T.W. Andrews’ boys and Southern Guilford’s girls — keyed by a standout performance by Tianna Spinks — each finished in the top five of their divisions to highlight the NCHSAA indoor track and field state championships Friday and Saturday at JDL Fast Track.

“I feel like we did really, really well,” Red Raiders coach Ty Mathis said. “We definitely improved from last season. And now we’ll just get ready for outdoor.”

