NC Courage U23 goalkeeper Emmie Allen plays the ball during a match against NC Fusion U23 on Friday, June 23, at Bryan Park. Allen, who is from High Point and played at High Point Christian, is the starting goalkeeper at powerhouse North Carolina.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

GREENSBORO – There were times last season when Emmie Allen took a moment just to soak it all in.

It wasn’t long ago when she was a fan in the stands, and now she was on the field in the middle of the action.