HIGH POINT — Ben Aklinski did it again Sunday.
Two days after producing what he said was his first walk-off hit, Aklinski provided another, smashing a two-run homer in the direction of Blessing Park with two outs in the ninth and lifting the Rockers to a 4-3 victory that completed a three-game sweep of the Staten Island Ferry Birds.
“I knew it was gone when I hit it,” Aklinski said. “It’s been a fun experience. It’s something you dream about when you are a kid.”
Aklinski, the only batter faced by Victor Capellan, smashed a 1-0 pitch over the left field wall with Chris Proctor on base. Proctor drew a leadoff walk against Chris Nunn, who then got two strikeouts. Ferry Hawks manager Edgardo Alfonzo then brought in Capellan, preventing a rematch of Nunn against Aklinski on Friday that ended with Aklinski delivering a game-winning ninth-inning hit on Friday.
“I saw the guy last night, so I knew everything he had,” Aklinski said of Capellan. “I saw seven or eight pitches then. He was pretty familiar to me and I got lucky enough to get a pitch I could hit over the fence.”
Aklinski was met by his teammates at home plate and they jumped up and down before a cooler of ice and liquid was dumped in Aklinski’s direction.
High Point won for the fifth straight time after starting a six-game homestand with a loss on Tuesday. The Rockers improved to 20-8 and moved into first place in the Atlantic League South division by a half-game over Gastonia.
“You get that tying run to the plate, you have an opportunity, and that’s a prime example,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “(Proctor) battles and has a great at-bat and gets to first. Benny is something special ... He wants to be that guy, and right now he is, and we’ll ride him as long as we need to.”
Aklinski finished with three RBIs for the day. He drove in a run in the third with his league-leading 12th double of the season. That put the Rockers up 2-1. The Ferry Hawks took the lead by scoring two runs against Rockers starting pitcher Craig Stem in the seventh, which was his last inning of work. Bryce Hensley and Adam Choplick worked a scoreless inning each, with Choplick inheriting the win.
The Rockers scored the winning run in the ninth in all three victories against Staten Island. In addition to Aklinski’s two deciding hits, Saturday’s game was decided by a throwing error. With the Rockers down 4-3 and Capellan pitching, Michael Martinez hit a bouncer that gave Ferry Hawks first baseman Kacy Clemens ample opportunity to throw home and cut down Jay Gonzalez at the plate on a force play. Instead, Clemens sailed the ball over the head of catcher John Nester.
Martinez easily crossed the plate with the tying run and Ben Aklinski hustled home to score the winning run, completing a rally from two runs down with Capellan on the mound for Staten Island in the ninth.
After Monday off, High Point, the Rockers start a seven-game road trip which will be followed by a six-game homestead for a total of games on 13 straight days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.