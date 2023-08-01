GASTONIA — Ben Aklinski smacked a grand slam home run in the sixth and the Rockers went on to defeat the Gastonia Honey Hunters 6-3 at CaroMont Health Park.

High Point (54-30 overall, 13-8 second half) trailed 2-0 when Aklinski hit his 15th homer of the year, a drive to left center field with John Daly, D.J. Burt and Shed Long Jr. on base.