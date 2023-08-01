GASTONIA — Ben Aklinski smacked a grand slam home run in the sixth and the Rockers went on to defeat the Gastonia Honey Hunters 6-3 at CaroMont Health Park.
High Point (54-30 overall, 13-8 second half) trailed 2-0 when Aklinski hit his 15th homer of the year, a drive to left center field with John Daly, D.J. Burt and Shed Long Jr. on base.
Pedro Gonzalez hit a solo homer in the eighth and cut the margin to one. High Point added two runs in the ninth, one on a one-run single by Michael Martinez who later scored on a wild pitch.
David Washington scored Gastonia’s other runs on his seventh homer of the year in the second and a bases-loaded walk in the fifth. The Honey Hunters dropped to 52-31 and 1.5 games behind South division leader High Point in the second half..
Aklinski went 2 for 5 while Martinez was 2 for 4.
Jheyson Manzueta, who was the pitcher of record when Aklinski homered, picked up the win and improved to 4-1. In five innings, he allowed two runs and seven hits, struck out five and walked one. Ryan Dull struck out the side in the ninth and picked up his 16th save of the season in 16 opportunities.
