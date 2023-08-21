HIGH POINT — No. 2 seed Justin Akenful kept hitting the right spots.
Roaring out to a four-game lead, the Ragsdale grad who is in his mid-30s, captured the city tennis championship on Sunday, defeating former High Point resident and Colombia native Edwin Maffiold 8-4 in a first-to-win eight games match at the Oak Hollow Tennis Center.
“I was very consistent, more consistent than Edwin, I think,” Greensboro resident Akenful said. “I was hitting spots with my groundstrokes, targeting specific areas and that was working pretty well.”
Akenful, who said he intentionally hit shots to Maffiold’s backhand, broke Maffiold’s service twice in the first four games
“I was tense,” Maffiold said. “We’ve played before so I knew it would be a tough match so I was very tense.”
Maffiold, who changed racquets during the second game, started charging the net and hitting drop shots in the fifth. The tactic worked as he won two consecutive games at the facility where he first played tennis after coming to the U.S. about 10 years ago
“After I switched my racquet, I started feeling the ball a little bit more,” said Maffiold, who is in his early 40s and has been playing tennis for about 20 years. “I should have played with that racquet from the beginning.”
Akenful, who played in junior tournaments and high school but didn’t play competitively in college, won the next three games then lost one when he failed to return three serves. In the 11th game, he then built a 40-15 lead in reaching match-point for the first time but double-faulted twice, opening the door for Maffiold to take the game.
“The sun was tough on the side I was serving on and he faced it as well,” Akenful said. “Right when I was tossing it up, boom, the sun was right in my eyes. I had to stay mentally tough after that.”
Akenful remained tough, winning the final game after Maffiold began it with an ace. Akenful followed with a forehand winner and a drop shot that Maffiold sent long. After a Maffiold double fault, Akenful hit another forehand winner and closed out the match.
“I just wanted to keep playing consistently and placing the ball deep.” Akenful said. “I didn’t want him to attack.”
In the doubles final, brothers Polo and Rodrigo Carerra beat six-time city champ David Bolick and Akenful, 8-4. Bolick was the No. 1 seed in singles but was eliminated by Polo Carerra in the quarterfinals.
