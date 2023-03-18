HIGH POINT — A company planning to develop hundreds of apartments on Penny Road is looking to expand the scale of its project.
Keystone Homes of Greensboro has submitted an application to the city of High Point to rezone 9.6 acres at Penny and East Fork roads to support up to 145 multifamily units on the undeveloped site.
The property adjoins a 37-acre tract to the north that the company has cleared for a major residential project.
Keystone Homes got this site — which is across Penny Road from Florence Elementary School and abuts the Hickswood Forest subdivision to the west — rezoned in 2018 to support a mix of housing types.
It received preliminary approval from the city in 2021 to develop 551 multifamily apartment units and 41 single-family lots in three phases.
The plans were conditionally approved, pending an OK from the N.C. Department of Transportation for planned improvements by the developer to Penny Road, which is owned and maintained by the state.
In the meantime, the developer is asking the city to rezone the 9.6-acre site to the south from its current agricultural designation to a conditional zoning residential multifamily district that would allow up to 16 units per acre.
The conditions being offered were not disclosed in the zoning application, and a representative of Keystone Homes could not be reached for comment.
A sketch plan included with the application depicts three apartment buildings arranged around a 150-foot-wide Duke Energy transmission line right of way that runs through the site.
