ARCHDALE — Zoning entitlements are now in place for a proposed apartment complex at an Archdale highway interchange.
Recently, the City Council unanimously approved rezoning and annexation requests to support a 168-unit complex planned by Greensboro developer Hackett Properties on a 14-acre site at Interstate 85 and N.C. 62.
The property is in Guilford County, near the convergence of I-85 with Interstate 74, but is within Archdale’s annexation area, by agreement with High Point.
If it goes forward, it would be the first major growth near this interchange, which is largely undeveloped, except for a smattering of single-family homes, a church and a Citgo gas station at the intersection of N.C. 62 and Weant Road, directly south of the proposed development.
Hackett Properties is proposing 84 one-bedroom units and 84 two-bedroom units on the site, along with a clubhouse and pool to serve residents.
The council granted the applicant’s request to annex about 11.5 acres that were not in the city and incorporate it into the entire site, which it rezoned from single-family residential and general business to a conditional zoning district group residential development.
Access to the development would be through one right-in/right-out driveway along N.C. 62 opposite Weant Road and one full-movement access point along Modlin Grove Road. The proposed name of the project is Modlin Grove Apartments and it’s estimated to be completed by 2025.
It would comprise seven, three-story apartment buildings, according to a binding site plan that’s included in the list of conditions attached to the rezoning.
