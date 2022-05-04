HIGH POINT — The City Council on Monday unanimously approved separate rezonings for two proposed affordable housing developments in High Point.
Both are planned as apartment complexes that would serve seniors and both are contingent on receiving low-income housing tax credits to finance the projects. The awards will be announced in August.
Wynnefield Properties of Jamestown is developing both projects.
If they receive tax-credit financing, tenant eligibility in both developments would be restricted to residents who earn up to 80% of the area median income. The apartments at both sites would be rented to tenants who are 55 and older.
Both would feature one and two-bedroom units with tentative monthly rent ranges from around $300 to $1,100.
One project is slated to be called Walnut Ridge and would be up to 84 apartments at 1559 Skeet Club Road. It was originally proposed in 2019, but the design has been changed since then to address neighborhood opposition.
The original concept called for larger buildings closer to adjoining neighborhoods on the 5.8-acre site. It would have been targeted for families, instead of seniors, like the current proposal, which has a different layout with smaller buildings oriented toward the center of the property.
The other project would be called Market Square and would comprise 52 units on a 2.1-acre site bounded by Sunset Drive, Carrick Street and W. Ray Avenue in the hospital area.
The council approved the developer’s request to rezone the site to allow up to 26 units per acre, despite objections from neighbors that this would allow too much density and would exacerbate flooding problems in the neighborhood.
