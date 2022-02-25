HIGH POINT — A car-wash chain has cleared one regulatory hurdle in its plans to develop a corner lot on a major High Point thoroughfare.
The City Council earlier this week approved a rezoning request from Caliber Car Wash to support construction of one of its “express conveyor” car washes at N. Main Street and Oxford Place, on a vacant site next to the Mitsubishi Motors dealership at 2411 N. Main St.
The Atlanta-based company said in an email that it expects the car wash to open around the summer of 2023.
The company needed the western third of a 1.3-acre lot rezoned from multifamily residential to general business to accommodate the single point of access for the car wash, which will be on Oxford Place. The part of the site closer to N. Main Street is already zoned general business.
The council approved the rezoning by a 7-1 vote, with Councilman Wesley Hudson opposed.
He said the site is in Ward 4, which he represents, and that he had received calls expressing concern about the potential noise from a car wash, given its proximity to an apartment complex nearby on Oxford Place.
The primary structure of the car wash will be oriented toward N. Main Street, next to other commercial properties.
Caliber Car Wash has more than 50 existing and planned locations in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic. Its existing North Carolina locations include Wilmington and Hampstead, with others planned in Durham, Granite Falls, Kill Devil Hills and Raleigh.
