High Point has rezoned a 25-acre site next to the Ralph Lauren distribution center at Interstate 74 and N.C. 66 to allow light industrial uses. The owner says there are no development plans for the site at this time.

 LAURA

GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The City Council has approved zoning and annexation requests that support the potential next phase of a corporate park at an interstate highway interchange.

Front Street Capital of Winston-Salem is preparing a 25-acre site next to the Ralph Lauren distribution center at Interstate 74 and N.C. 66 for future sale for minor industrial, manufacturing or office park usage.

