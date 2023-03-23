HIGH POINT — The City Council has approved zoning and annexation requests that support the potential next phase of a corporate park at an interstate highway interchange.
Front Street Capital of Winston-Salem is preparing a 25-acre site next to the Ralph Lauren distribution center at Interstate 74 and N.C. 66 for future sale for minor industrial, manufacturing or office park usage.
Based upon preliminary concept plans, a 360,000-square-foot building could be developed there, but no proposals have been put forth at this time, according to the city.
Front Street Capital Managing Partner Robin Team developed the 850,000-square-foot warehouse for Ralph Lauren, which opened in 2015, and sought the zoning change to make the adjacent site consistent with the 130-acre tract that includes this facility.
He also asked the city to annex an 11-acre parcel behind another tract his company owns that fronts on N.C. 66 that is already in the city.
Together, they comprise 25.8 acres just south of the Ralph Lauren site that are now zoned a mix of light industrial and residential.
The annexation gives the entire site access to city utilities to facilitate future development.
It’s now zoned a conditional zoning employment center district. Team’s company included transportation conditions that would require them to make improvements, such as turn lanes, to N.C. 66 should future development occur.
Both the rezoning and annexation requests were unanimously approved by the council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.