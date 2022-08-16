HIGH POINT — A developer’s plan for an industrial park on High Point’s southwest corner has cleared one phase of the city’s approval process.
The City Council on Monday unanimously approved rezoning and annexation requests to support the proposed “South Road Industrial Park” on about 158 acres between National Highway (N.C. 68) and South Road.
Developer Hunter Oglesby of High Point is proposing 1.18 million square feet of building space across multiple structures in a $55 million project with a build-out schedule of approximately five to seven years, according to the city.
No specific uses or tenants for any of the buildings have been announced.
The voluntary annexation will bring in about 146 acres, most of which are in Davidson County, that are contiguous to the existing city limits.
The developer sought the annexation in order to have access to High Point water and sewer service for the park.
Leaders in Davidson County supported the annexation, as did Thomasville, which may eventually take in a 19.5-acre portion that’s proposed to be part of the park on the west side of National Highway that the developer did not seek to have annexed by High Point because it’s served by Thomasville utilities.
The rezoning approved by the council gives the entire site an industrial designation with conditions that prohibit intensive uses, such as an asphalt plant, landfill or hazardous waste disposal site.
The developer also agreed to higher landscaping buffers along Griclar Street adjacent to residential areas in High Point to the northeast of the site, and to prohibit access to the development from this street except for emergency vehicles.
The site will have three points of access — one on National Highway and two on South Road.
Also Monday, council unanimously approved a one-year contract renewal with Cigna, the city’s health insurer for its 1,400 employees, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
The renewal raises the city’s total medical and dental insurance costs for the year 6.1%, to $21.5 million, an increase of about $800,000.
In other business, the council unanimously approved the purchase of properties at 203 and 205 Knollwood Drive in Jamestown as part of a future project to repair or replace Koonce City Lake Dam.
The properties include two houses next to the dam and a vacant parcel that the city will purchase for a total of $538,000.
The council also voted unanimously to continue an arrangement with Guilford County Schools for eight High Point police officers and one supervisor to provide school resource officer coverage at each of the four high schools and four middle schools in the city for the 2022-23 school year.
The school district will reimburse the city $623,495 for the salaries and equipment of the officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.