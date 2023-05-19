HIGH POINT — A north High Point commercial corridor is primed for a major mixed-use project after gaining a key city approval.

The City Council this week unanimously approved a rezoning request from Deep River Partners to support development of up to 850 apartments, as well as commercial uses, on a 54.8-acre site on the east side of N.C. 68 (Eastchester Drive) between Piedmont Parkway and Regency Drive.

