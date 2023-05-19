HIGH POINT — A north High Point commercial corridor is primed for a major mixed-use project after gaining a key city approval.
The City Council this week unanimously approved a rezoning request from Deep River Partners to support development of up to 850 apartments, as well as commercial uses, on a 54.8-acre site on the east side of N.C. 68 (Eastchester Drive) between Piedmont Parkway and Regency Drive.
The site is at the entrance to the Piedmont Centre business park.
The developer’s design calls for high-density multifamily uses with up to 26 dwelling units per acre on the eastern portion of the site set back off the roadway, with commercial space along the Eastchester Drive frontage, said Judy Stalder, a development consultant assisting Deep River Partners with the project.
“We’re proposing a unified residential community with some uses that will serve the community, like restaurants, a microbrewery or distillery, animal care, internal access self-storage and other uses. It will also have support services for Piedmont Centre,” she said.
City planners recommended that no parking be allowed along Eastchester Drive in front of the development, but the council sided with Deep River Partners by not imposing this as a condition.
The project design includes a network of trails and sidewalks that connect to the Bicentennial Greenway, which borders the eastern boundary of the site.
