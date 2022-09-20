HIGH POINT — The City Council on Monday unanimously denied a controversial rezoning request involving a proposed apartment complex in a neighborhood off Eastchester Drive.
The 8-0 vote means developer Efincia Cos. of High Point won’t be able to go forward with its plans for a 42-unit, three-story multifamily building that would cater to seniors on a 2.9-acre parcel between Bridges and Futrelle drives.
The decision was applauded by neighbors, who strongly opposed the applicant’s request to rezone the site from a single-family to a multifamily use.
They reiterated their views that the proposal was not compatible with the neighborhood because it would bring too much development, traffic and other concerns.
After the case in June drew a unanimous negative vote from the Planning and Zoning Commission and a recommendation of denial from city staff, the developer offered to reduce the density from 46 units and provide additional landscaping and buffers between surrounding properties.
City planners still recommended denial of the case, and neighbors said they were not aware of the changes until they were presented Monday.
Efincia President Eric Dickinson said his proposal was aimed at meeting a critical need for housing and that he felt it was compatible with city policies.
The council approved a separate zoning case involving a proposed apartment complex on a 19-acre site on the west side of N.C. 68 (Eastchester Drive), north of Penny Road and south of Premier Drive.
Evolve Cos. of Greensboro plans to develop 264 units on the site.
Also Monday, the council unanimously authorized up to $177,664 in incentives for iHeartMedia Triad, which is considering moving its offices and 20 employees from Greensboro to the Bedrock building at 275 N. Elm St. next to Truist Point stadium. The company, which owns five local radio stations, is considering leasing 3,250 square feet on the second floor of the building in a $1.6 million capital investment.
