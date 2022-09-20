HIGH POINT — The City Council on Monday unanimously denied a controversial rezoning request involving a proposed apartment complex in a neighborhood off Eastchester Drive.

The 8-0 vote means developer Efincia Cos. of High Point won’t be able to go forward with its plans for a 42-unit, three-story multifamily building that would cater to seniors on a 2.9-acre parcel between Bridges and Futrelle drives.

