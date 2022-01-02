HIGH POINT — The long-running live music venue Ziggy’s, which closed six years ago in Winston-Salem, will reopen at the first of April in the Cohab Space west of downtown High Point.
Ziggy’s owner Jay Stephens said he picked High Point for the rebirth of his business because he likes the direction of the city and the potential of Cohab Space, which has become a gathering place for events on the site along W. English Road near the split with W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
“I’m so excited to be part of it,” Stephens told The High Point Enterprise.
Ziggy’s is set to debut at Cohab Space April 1 with a concert by Acoustic Syndicate with guests Flat Tire Trio. On April 2 the venue will host Mean Street — a Van Halen tribute act — with guests Chasing Broncos.
The first shows coincide with the opening of the spring High Point Market, with the dates for the world’s largest home furnishings trade show scheduled for April 2-6. Ziggy’s and Cohab Space leaders want to tap into the tens of thousands of market guests each spring and fall, as well as the year-round base of live music fans locally.
Stephens launched Ziggy’s in Winston-Salem in 1989 and said the venue played a key role in the revitalization of the city’s entertainment base. Stephens said that he envisions Ziggy’s serving the same role in High Point, as well as helping with the redevelopment of core city areas.
Ziggy’s closed in 2016 after issues with the landlord for the building in Winston-Salem, Stephens said. He always planned to restart Ziggy’s, but Stephens said he took his time to find the best location in the Triad.
In addition, plans for the new Ziggy’s were put on hold in 2020 and part of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
“It’s not going to be a nightclub — it’s going to be a performance venue,” Stephens said.
Cohab Space owner John Muldoon told The Enterprise that the Ziggy’s announcement came after six months of discussions and planning. The Ziggy’s reopening was first revealed publicly in social media posts on Friday.
“I met Jay in July through one of my employees, who worked with Jay in the 90s,” Muldoon said. “He loved the set-up we have here and we just started talking about doing something with Ziggy’s.”
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.