HIGH POINT — Ziggy’s announced Tuesday that it will launch a live music venue at the Stock and Grain Food Hall in downtown High Point next month.
The new project will feature an indoor stage that will be configured for patrons at Bevelry Bar, while an outdoor stage will be set up at Cahoots Bar, which overlooks Truist Point stadium.
Family friendly live music is planned for each Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. through 11 p.m. at Stock and Grain, at 275 N. Elm St., according to a news release.
Ziggy’s, a long-time Triad-based live music and events promoter, will book a wide variety of music for the stages, Ziggy’s owner Jay Stephens said.
“Among many benefits to the public, Ziggy’s stages will capture the excitement of the fans attending the High Point Rockers and soon the Carolina Core FC with both pre and post game entertainment,” Stephens said. “Ziggy’s stages also offers music fans the opportunity to enjoy Stock and Grain’s exceptional food and beverage offerings before and during our shows.”
All shows will be for all ages and are family friendly, the release stated. Some will be free and others will have a cover charge ranging from $5 to $20.
The schedule kicks off April 11, with James Vincent Carroll performing.
Ziggy’s is also working with Cohab Space to bring larger national acts to this venue, with three concert dates booked there this spring.
